Skinamarink: How Reddit and an Internet Leak Created a Horror Box Office Hit

Leicester Square, London. A damp Saturday night in January. The Odeon, the largest cinema on the square, shines bright blue, the outside screens projecting images of Na’vi, hoping to entice us to step inside and watch Avatar: The Way of Water. Nearby, another of the large cinemas is covered in posters of Margot Robbie being carried through a blazing party; Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which cost $90 million to make, is playing there. It’s not too busy—unlike around the corner where something remarkable is happening.

A line has formed outside the Prince Charles Cinema, a beloved theater known for spotlighting cult classics and frequently showing The Room. Now a queue isn’t exactly a rarity (we’re in Britain after all), but what these people are lining up for is. They’re not here for a Hollywood star paying a visit (although Brendan Fraiser was there a few days ago), but a sold-out screening of a micro-budget movie from half the world away that leaked online a few months back.

Skinamarink has become a global sensation among the horror community. Made for $15,000 in Canada, the film’s already grossed nearly $2 million worldwide. On the surface, its plot is threadbare: two children are left home alone and are haunted by a mysterious presence. That’s not a whole lot to hang onto for over 100 minutes. When watching Skinamarink, however, you’re hypnotized by its lo-fi aesthetic and paralysed by its haunting, liminal atmosphere. There’s an occasional jump scare, but the real horror is how it taps into your subconscious and taunts you. I stayed at my brother’s house after watching Skinamarink and I could barely sleep. I kept looking at the corner of the room, shrouded in darkness, searching for something. There was nothing specific to be afraid of, no singular monster, I was simply shook. The movie has unsurprisingly gained comparisons to The Blair Witch Project (1999) thanks to its viral status and low budget, yet it’s a different beast altogether; a pastiche of creeping pictures that slowly builds a sense of dread and with barely any dialogue.

Stranger than Skinamarink’s ability to slowly stick into your brain is how the movie has found international success. Reddit went wild for Skinamarink a few months back—and not because of some viral marketing ploy like M3GAN’s dance. Instead the entire thing appeared seemingly out of nowhere, with no official release, like some cursed tape that’s going to lead to any viewer’s eventual death. Theories were abound on social media, and behind the scenes Skinamarink’s director was caught between enjoying the fact everyone was talking about his movie and knowing that everyone was watching his creation illegally.