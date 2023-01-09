An Ode to the M3GAN Dance Scene: Cool for the Sake of Cool

Loose bands of M3GANs even showed up to press screenings of the film to showcase their moves.

Yes they had M3GANs dance at the screening #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/lZRywxI2Mz — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 5, 2023

All in all, if there was one thing that the movie-going public knew about M3GAN‘s titular murder doll, it’s that she do be dancing. One thing that wasn’t clear going into the film, however, was why exactly is M3GAN dancing?

Perhaps this is an overly simplistic observation, but typically when people (or robots) dance they have a reason for doing so. They might dance at a friend’s wedding, an enemy’s funeral, or in a breakdancing contest for survival against a group of tough youths. Many would-be M3GAN fans (or at least this would-be M3GAN fan) assumed that M3GAN’s dancing in the film would be part of a larger thematic gambit. Maybe M3GAN was dancing in that hallway because it was a perfect way to distract her next victim. Maybe M3GAN was dancing because her child friend Cady (Violet McGraw) taught her to do so and she just couldn’t help herself but to get down at an inopportune moment.

Imagine my surprise upon seeing M3GAN and discovering that the limber android dances in that moment just because dancing before killing someone is a fun and cool thing to do.

Admittedly, there is a moment early on in M3GAN where Cady and her new friend dance together, adding a new skill to the learning android’s repertoire (naturally that became the subject of memery as well). But that moment isn’t harkened back to when M3GAN sashays before murdering David (Ronny Chieng) with a paper trimmer blade. She really just cuts a rug and then kills a guy. All for the love of the game!

There’s a way to view this brief trailer-friendly moment cynically and accuse Universal, Blumhouse, and M3GAN‘s various creators of crafting a scene solely for the sake of memes. There’s also another way of thinking, however, and it’s the one that I subscribe to. Doing things just because they’re fun and cool is not only acceptable, it’s kind of the whole point of moviemaking.