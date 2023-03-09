Why The Scream TV Series Just Didn’t Work

True fans of the genre quickly recognized that this show was barely a fit for the slasher genre, as on average the writers would give you one or two deaths, and almost always were those deaths in the first 10 or final five minutes of an episode. By the time the season is over, after hours of storytelling, the endings for all three seasons were anticlimactic. In fact, the pace was the most deadly killer within the show.

That also meant there was a lot of time to fill, and there were two major issues with that pacing. Most prominently, the showrunners decided to make the series more akin to The O.C., or more accurately Pretty Little Liars. It was caught up in teenage drama, rumors and bullying, and this was never the strength of any slasher movie. The genre, of course, typically caters to younger people, and predominantly features younger characters, but not to relive the same day they just had in high school before coming to the theater. Slashers should be a dark cathartic escape.

The Characters

While some of the characters fit the archetypes of the genre well, most notably “Final Girl” Emma (Willa Fitzgerald), there weren’t too many standouts as characters you could really cheer for. This goes hand in hand with the format.

The TV series format allowed for more time to get to know these characters, which as archetypes, are typically nothing more than a certain sized peg to fit into a certain sized hole. When suddenly given layers, they almost always became too much. The constant twists and turns in terms of who was an antagonistic character, and who was a hero, who was redeemable, and who was pure evil became frustrating, or often the characters became too big and melodramatic.

Noah, a clear homage to Randy (Jamie Kennedy) from the original Scream films, was clearly meant to be the staple all Scream installments need – a pop culture obsessed nerd who is the one to throw out meta movie analogies and references that Williamson made so popular. But because a television show needs so much more out of a character, Noah became an all-encompassing almost omnipotent nerd figure: he was a hacker, he was a STEM genius who could triangulate satellites and track smartphones, and he worked at a comic book store. Granted, Randy worked at a video rental place in the original film, but he stayed in his lane. The writers of the show merely made Noah and so many other characters fit their needs to push the story forward, rather than make them believable.

This constant change in tone, motivation and morality created so many characters that were difficult to get behind and root for. No longer were Scream fans given loveable fan-favorites such as Dewey (David Arquette), instead we had to cherry pick certain moments to actually cheer for a character, and hope it would last.