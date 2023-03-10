Scream 6 Post-Credit Scene Breaks Franchise History

This Scream 6 article contains spoilers.

One of my favorite elements of the Scream franchise is how each movie’s end credits tips the hat to its cast of characters. This goes all the way back to the original 1996 installment where instead of just showing the names of, say, “Neve Campbell,” “Skeet Ulrich,” and “Drew Barrymore,” each of their title cards would be accompanied with a close-up shot where the frame rate slowed down and then froze after a few seconds. Thirty years ago, these were essentially little gifs before the term became commonplace in online parlance.

The practice of showing the faces of the actors in the movie you just watched goes back a lot further than Scream, of course, with it being practically a staple of ‘80s Hollywood blockbusters like Top Gun (1986) and The Blues Brothers (1980). But there was a decidedly ‘90s spin on it in Scream and Scream 2, where bubbly pop songs like SoHo’s “Whisper to a Scream” and Less Than Jake’s ska cover of “I Think I Love You” respectively accompanied images of the players. And whether the actor you saw portrayed a killer or hero, a victim or fool, they all were frozen in a moment of good vibes happiness. Very ‘90s, indeed.

It’s thus a nice touch that Radio Silence has carried that tradition on in a new generation of Scream movies, including this weekend’s Scream 6. After the film concludes, we hear a distant cry from some poor soul (a variation of inserting a Ghostface attack close-up from ’96) and soon enough cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Courteney Cox are appearing again to take their retro final bow in freeze frame. And as soon as that bit ended, most of my audience cleared out. After all, that’s how all the previous Scream movies have ended in the last 27 years!