Scott Derrickson Explains What’s in The Gorge, What It Means, and How the Ending Changed

This includes a cavalry of Hollow (or plant) men that look like a pagan nightmare as they biologically blend with their steeds. It’s heavily teased that these were the soldiers sent into the Gorge during the late 1940s, but apparently the original plan was to be even darker. In the script, it’s confirmed that the leader among the Hollow Men is Levi’s predecessor in the West watchtower—the poor bastard who named these creatures after the Eliot poem.

“I actually shot more material revealing, for example, the Alpha… was Bradford Shaw, the first sentry in the West Tower, and who led the cavalry group down into the Gorge to try to destroy what was there and instead became infected and became part of it,” the director explains. “I thought dealing with the humanity of that was going to be necessary and important, but I continually found as I was making the movie that it was just getting in the way of the larger themes and the action, and tonally shifting things in a direction that wasn’t really working. So about a third of the way through production, I stopped shooting that and I instead tried to focus on the suffering that they were enduring.”

What’s left in the film raises a chilling question of how intelligent these creatures are, or what their intentions might be. Viewers can ascertain they probably do want to feed on Levi and Drasa, as indicated by the scraps of bones they keep in their hovels, but Derrickson admits he wanted to maintain an air of mystery about how unsettling things really get down there.



“Part of it is instinctive animal aggression,” Derrickson considers. “The intruder comes in and needs to be taken out. They’re sort of protecting on instinct what is their own space. That’s part of it, but it could be a lot of things. It could be sex. There’s no females down there. What happened to them?”

The mystery invites second-guessing and speculation, but at the end of the day, the Gorge acts as a metaphor for several things, chief among them is a liberation from the type of compartmentalization and self-denial that can make a perfect soldier… and a broken human being. A hollow man. Says Derrickson, “What I discovered in the process of working on it is it is about truth revealed and it’s about secrecy, and the mutated, devastating results of secrets held for too long. The truth wants to get out. The truth wants to be known, and if you don’t let it out, it tends to come out in very terrible ways.”

This is indicative of the contrast between Levi and Drasa in the movie. While they are both soldiers pitted on literally opposing sides, Drasa seems much more balanced than Levi, who is selected by a woman called Bartholomew (Sigourney Weaver) for this assignment because he admits he is unable to form personal attachments, either romantic or platonic. As he eventually tells Drasa though, if you keep burying your pain and secrets, eventually the graveyard gets full.

“Drasa didn’t have that damage because she had a confessor, a priest-like confessor in her father who literally says ‘give me your shame,’” Derrickson notes. “He takes the cartridge that killed the man in the opening scene… and Levi didn’t have that.” Thus the only way he has to find that equilibrium is by digging up the secrets. Bringing truth of the Gorge to light.