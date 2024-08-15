Ian Holm’s Ash is the Scariest Monster in Alien

It is fair to say that Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s original million-dollar idea for Alien remains one of the great all-time movie scares. A crew of astronauts, or at least space truckers, sits down for dinner before the long hyper-sleep home. Earlier in the story, one of them, a man, was attacked when an alien organism attached itself to his face. The crew’s science officer, a cagey and unknowable figure, tells us the man is fine. Yet come dinner time, everyone realizes too late that the man has been implanted (or impregnated) with extraterrestrial life. And it is a violent birth.

The visual of a creature bursting from a man’s chest remains one of the most viscerally disgusting moments in film history, and a scare so potent that even skeptical producer David Giler went from hating O’Bannon’s first draft to agreeing with Walter Hill that they needed to make this movie. For that brilliance alone, O’Bannon and Shusett’s contribution to cinema is immeasurable… and yet, year after year, the thing that most unsettles me about my frequent returns to the doomed voyage of the star freighter Nostromo is not the scene of a phallus with teeth bursting from John Hurt’s chest, nor is it the way O’Bannon’s Star Beast closes in on an outmatched and panicked Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt).

No, the thing that gets under my skin like a facehugger’s grasping fingers is that science officer who should have seen the birth of “Kane’s son” coming… and in fact did. It’s the countenance of Ian Holm’s Ash and his seemingly benign smile, but cold eyes, that keeps me up at night. And curiously it was the producers and studio vets Giler and Hill who added this fateful android to the film.

“They took several cracks at drafts and they, from all consensuses, were getting worse and not better, because that wasn’t their forte,” story writer Shusett intriguingly asserted in a 2003 documentary about the making of Alien, The Beast Within. “They did recognize it was great, but they weren’t good at making it better or, in fact, not making it even worse. I am going to modify that with one exception… what they invented was the robot [who] was not in the movie…. that whole idea and scenario was theirs.”