The Beauty of Low(er) Budget Sci-Fi

Both films feature a very small number of characters trapped together in an isolated space. Bonus points to Moon for both onscreen characters being the same person (Sam Rockwell’s Sam Bell), accompanied only by some brief conversations on video calls and the voice of a computer (Kevin Spacey), as well as being trapped out in space on the literal moon, which makes Ex Machina’s four characters in a big house on a mountain look positively crowded. Both films put hard science fiction questions front and centre, with Ex Machina taking a deep dive into the workings of the Turing Test and Moon based around the idea of capitalist exploitations of cloning technology. Both are also pretty downbeat (be afraid of both AI and big corporations!) but that is not necessarily an indicator of their quality, though it is fair to say both with stay with you long after watching. And both benefit from their budgetary limitations. They are focused to the point of uncomfortable intensity, feature stellar performances from all the actors involved, and use their minimal special effects sparingly but oh so effectively.

Even a comparatively lower budget on a bigger film can result in increased quality. 1998 famously saw two movies about people trying to stop asteroids from hitting the Earth come out within months of each other – Armageddon, directed by Michael Bay with a budget of $140 million, and Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder with a big but lowER budget of $80 million. Armageddon topped the box office and made more money, but Deep Impact was itself the sixth highest grossing movie of the year and made plenty of money back from its budget, and arguably it was also the better film.

Armageddon is a typical Michael Bay movie, focused on spectacle at the expense of – well, really anything else. Deep Impact, on the other hand, is one of the most scientifically accurate science fiction movies ever made. Because of the budgetary constraints, Deep Impact could not spend as much time on big visuals. As a result, even though the characters in the film are not all that memorable in themselves, the impact of the title, as a large piece of the asteroid hits Earth, is felt by the audience because they experience it mostly on ground level with the characters. This gives us memorable images like a woman and her father embracing on the beach as a huge tidal wave sweeps over them, a teenager and his new teen bride racing for safety with her baby brother in her arms, and astronauts video-calling their loved ones to say goodbye before sacrificing themselves to stop a bigger impact from following. These human moments, even in somewhat under-developed characters, are more meaningful than big explosions and expensive special effects.

Character > VFX

A similar effect can be seen in one of the most acclaimed and impactful pieces of low budget television ever made, which is technically science fiction, though it doesn’t feel like it when you’re watching it. Threads was a 112-minute made-for-television BBC film that aired in September 1984. It is a bleak and graphic imagining of Britain following the outbreak of nuclear war and a nuclear bomb landing on Sheffield. A film on a similar theme, The Day After, directed by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’s Nicholas Meyer, had aired in America the year before and had famously caused then-President Ronald Reagan to rethink his policy on nuclear war. Both are rightly acclaimed and very similar in many ways, but Threads is lower budget, and somehow even bleaker than the already bleak The Day After.

Written by Kes author Barry Hines, Threads covers a period of about 13 years from the outbreak of World War Three and the detonation of the nuclear bombs, and the low budget is part of what helps it to feel so real and so grounded. There is no need for a huge special effects budget showing dramatic shots of bombs going off and if we had seen that, it would detract from the intense experience of following everything from the point of view of the characters on the ground. We see what they see; the bombs go off at a distance, or above them as they cower in a basement, or they envelop them in flames then and there. Experiencing the attack that way, as you would in real life, is so much more horrifying than a big aerial special effects shot of a bomb going off. The story then follows the world as it descends into a sub-medieval state poisoned by radiation, and there is no need for a big budget as it follows increasingly desperate characters in terrifyingly ordinary situations.

Red Dwarf and Doctor Who: Highs and Lows

Particularly when it comes to BBC series, entire science fiction shows have been produced on low budgets. The first two series of Red Dwarf may be generally considered a bit weaker than series III-VI (though stronger than anything from series VII-XII), largely because of the later re-introduction and development of Kryten’s character, but there is a certain charm to the ultra-low-budget nature of series I and II. In these opening episodes, the radiation has yet to be cleared from the mining ship Red Dwarf’s officers’ quarters, so technicians Lister (Craig Charles) and Rimmer (Chris Barrie) continue to live in their own basic, lowest level bunks, and most of the stories focus intensely on the hilariously awkward pairing of these two characters, plus varying levels of attention paid to Holly (Norman Lovett) and the Cat (Danny John-Jules). These characters are trapped in a bleak environment with no one to talk to but each other, and the minimal sets and even more minimal visual effects reinforce that.