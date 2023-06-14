The Scariest Movie Scenes of the 1980s

Blood Test (The Thing)

John Carpenter’s The Thing is basically a perfect movie, unappreciated upon release but then deeply beloved when people truly found it. These days it has an army of fans who might struggle to pick the most terrifying bit of the film, as there are a fair few few to choose from. But the suspense and climax of the blood test scene, in which R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) systematically taps a red hot wire against petri dishes filled with blood samples from his research station colleagues, would surely get a big chunk of their votes.

Tied to a couch, the Antarctic posse are cleared of being alien imposters by MacReady one by one. The stillness of the scene is massively unsettling, as is the unclear outcome. We don’t know what will happen if the wire touches contaminated blood, but we assume it will be bad. Somehow, it’s even worse than we imagine, as the screeching blood attacks upwards and the imposter is suddenly unmasked just as the tension has eased and we’re letting our guard down. Not content to go gentle into that good night, the creature will do its utmost to take more victims. And yet we can’t quite forget the way MacReady so offhandedly acknowledges he killed an innocent man during his quest to manage the situation. Masterful stuff.

The Dip (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?)

The setup for 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is fairly simple (though drastically different from the book it is based on) given the wackiness of its characters. Cartoons are real entities and exist in our “live action” world. Most of them reside in a place called Toontown. Detective Eddie Valiant (the late Bob Hoskins) hates them because a cartoon killed his brother, but he’s dragged into helping one who is accused of murder. The villain of the piece is that same sibling-murdering cartoon, disguised as a real person called Judge Doom, who puts fear in the hearts of other toons (and us) as a sinister superior court judge.

Christopher Lloyd’s portrayal of Judge Doom will make you forget the iconic, scatty kindness of his Back to the Future character Doc Brown in about three seconds flat, because in the scene where we first meet him he decides to demonstrate his method for killing toons by picking up a shaking, terrified shoe and dunking the cute little blighter into “The Dip”, a chemical soup that completely dissolves it. Harmless and innocent, the shoe did nothing to deserve this treatment, but we are forced to watch it suffer an agonizing death nonetheless. James Gunn, eat your heart out.

Medusa (Clash of the Titans)

Using stop motion animation for movie creature effects may be a dying art now, but they were much more than the CG of their time, and the leading name associated with the best of the best was Ray Harryhausen. 1981’s fantasy adventure Clash of the Titans, featuring Harryhausen’s final work, was an entertaining story that grabbed a bunch of Greek myths and hammed them up for Hollywood, and at least one scene is still pretty scary for kids today – Perseus’ encounter with the gorgon Medusa, who by all accounts did nothing wrong and just wanted to be left in peace to comb her snakes and shoot arrows at stuff.

Intending to use Medusa’s decapitated head to turn the Kraken to stone before the monster devours his fair Princess Andromeda, Perseus ventures into her lair and tries to get that bag without becoming a statue himself. As others fall victim to her blinding stare, Perseus inches closer to claiming his prize, realizing that reflections are his ally. It’s a tense, scary scene that even with old school effects has the intended impact. The way its lit and its acute sense of space add an important dimension to the fear.