Saturday Night Review: A Lively Time with SNL’s Ghosts

None of them are given enough time to really peel back layers, so all are aided immeasurably by great casting. Standouts include Smith being able to slip in layers of insecurity and anxiety beneath Chevy’s alpha male smarminess, and Morris providing real existential angst to an artist who was cast on a comedy show for his Blackness, but then left somewhat adrift by the writers who didn’t stop to realize he was actually a dramatic thespian and playwright. Dewey is also decadently bemusing as SNL‘s first head writer and very own prince of darkness.

Everyone though brings a bright screwball ratatatat vibe to the screenplay in its best exchanges, which regularly deal with O’Donoghue or one of his sidekicks pledging worship to Satan in front of their evangelical Standards and Practice scold, or Rosie Shuster needling Aykroyd to wear shorter short-shorts. Some critics have not unfairly noted that Aaron Sorkin is an obvious influence on Saturday Night, but only insofar as the SNL movie borrows his penchant for rapid-fire dialogue and large casts of up to 30 speaking characters. Nonetheless, when Sorkin actually makes stories set among the world of funny people, say Being the Ricardos or the SNL-inspired Studio 60 at the Sunset Strip, he makes it look more dour and cutthroat than the White House. Conversely, Saturday Night never forgets these folks are comedians—and in their first class basically lunatics allowed to run the asylum.

Special credit must be given to LaBelle, too, who provides Saturday Night with its dramatic propulsion. His is the face of a ticking clock, one stuck in an expression of barely concealed despair. After playing young Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans, LaBelle instills a cockier yet faintly benign confidence to Michaels, which perhaps points understatedly toward the ego so many of his contemporaries have spoken about (yet is curiously lacking in the movie’s screenplay). Two for two at playing Boomer icons on the cusp of superstardom, LaBelle may prove to be just as much a talent to watch in his own time.

It is also the movie’s centering on Michaels’ anxiety and inevitable success where Saturday Night runs into its few real problems. There would obviously be no SNL without Michaels, who co-created the series with Dick Ebersol and then saw its flourishing as a youth culture earthquake due to the unique creative instincts Michaels employed. Even so, the fact Saturday Night fails to acknowledge Ebersol (played here by Cooper Hoffman) as a co-creator on the series, or treats him as anything other than a buzzing naysayer in Lorne’s ear, belies the overly flattering colors used in Reitman and Kenan’s portraiture.

Many details in the movie are true, others are invented, but through it all, even viewers with no background knowledge of SNL’s beginnings will likely surmise this is the most rose-tinted approximation of what occurred, right down to Michaels being the infallible hero, and none of the problems faced by the series being insurmountable after a famous sketch is performed. This includes bigger issues with SNL‘s origins that are entirely glossed over like, say, the reductive writing and treatment of the only Black man in the cast.

Still, such critical shortfalls are overcome by the movie’s overriding and outrageous entertainment value. Corners are smoothed, creases ironed out, but the movie looks and feels as gritty as a night out in 1970s Midtown. This goes so far to include the very film stock used by cinematographer Eric Steelberg, who not only utilizes 35mm celluloid, but darkens and lights it in a way reminiscent of the comfortably scumminess found in movies like Ghostbusters, the ultimate early SNL-meets-NYC companion piece.