Saturday Night Trailer’s Rachel Sennott  Moment Teases Legendary Dan Aykroyd Gossip

“I wasn’t actually in a couple with Lorne when the show started,” Shuster told authors James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales in the book Live from New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live. “That’s the real folly of it, but I never actually got divorced from him, I don’t think, until like 1980 or something. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

Be that as it may, fellow SNL writing alum, Tom Davis, recalled in the same book the awkward tension around the show at the time.

“When Rosie and Danny first started dating, Danny was sure that Lorne was going to kill him because Rosie was his ex-wife. I was very close to Danny, and he was like, ‘Don’t tell anybody, Davis, don’t tell anybody.’ And of course everybody knew anyway. Finally Lorne said to me, ‘Danny and Rosie sure are hitting it off,’ and it was like why are you going through all this hiding and charade kind of thing? I mean, Danny and Rosie and I went on vacation together. But somehow, Danny was sure that Lorne was going to kill him.”

Everyone seems to speak about the “charade” with good humor now. It was, after all, a part of their youth and SNL‘s romanticized “wild and crazy guys” era. This includes cast and crew meeting up at the after-after-party at “the Blues Bar,” a dive Aykroyd and John Belushi bought in downtown Manhattan and turned into their Blues themed bacchanal destination.

“I was going with Aykroyd at that point in time,” Shuster said, “so it was kind of amazing watching the whole scene—the Blues Bar and everything—take off. It was kind of like boys’ fantasies of the blues, and then heavy saturation of the blues, and then, having played out all these different fantasies in TV sketches, suddenly there was this manifestation and they inhabited these characters. You could see the whole thing start to unfold in the Blues Bar.”

It would seem that Reitman’s Saturday Night will tap into some of that fantasy. Of course whether any of that energy, or even that spark between Shuster and Aykroyd, occurred during the first night SNL went on the air is a little less clear. But that’s the thrill of compressing a movie to a single narrative evening: you get to distill the reality into the fantasy.