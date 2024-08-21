The Star Wars: The Acolyte Mysteries That Will Never Be Answered Without a Season 2

Based on what we know from Revenge of the Sith, the Sith Lord was obsessed with learning how to manipulate midi-chlorians to prolong and even create life through the Force. Given Osha and Mae’s unique conception through the mysterious vergence on Brendok (more on that in a bit), it makes sense that Plagueis would have a vested interest in the twins and the Force witch coven that created them. Headland hinted as much to us, teasing that the Sith in The Acolyte are in an “arms race” with the Jedi. Learning how to harness the life-creating powers known to Mother Aniseya and her coven would definitely be a way for Plagueis to gain an advantage over his enemies.

We also know that Plagueis’s obsession with these secrets will eventually lead to his undoing at the hands of a future apprentice named Palpatine. The Acolyte seemed ready to fully explore the opening chapters of the tragedy of Plagueis the Wise in a second season and that makes the end of the show even more heartbreaking.

What happened between Qimir and Master Vernestra?

The finale makes clear that Qimir and Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh have a history. Qimir was once Vern’s padawan but something happened before the events of the show that pushed him toward the dark side. Headland said of the reveal that “Vernestra doesn’t know that her former pupil is a Sith, she just knows that he’s alive. And that there was some sort of confrontation between the two of them, where he went to the dark side.”

The scars that we see on Qimir’s back in episode 6 potentially hint at their confrontation escalating into violence—it definitely looks like the markings could have been left by Vernestra’s lightsaber whip. The way that Qimir talks about the Jedi also indicates that he became disillusioned with their practices, even telling Osha that he was betrayed by his master. Given how the Brendok situation was handled, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were other events that the Jedi swept under the rug. Perhaps we would have seen all that backstory as a new set of flashbacks in season 2?

What is the Stranger’s Sith name?

Qimir is known only as The Stranger once he reveals himself as a Sith Lord, but we never learned what his actual Sith name is. Fans speculated for weeks about this detail, even looking back to the old Legends continuity for clues. Is The Stranger actually Darth Tenebrous? Not very likely. Or is he Darth Venamis? No clue. It seems more likely that he would have had an original Sith name created for the show, but it remains to be seen whether we’ll ever actually learn that name.

What happened to Mother Koril?

Did Mother Koril survive the chaos on Brendok? While Headland hasn’t said either way, we never saw Koril’s body lying alongside the rest of the dead coven as their home collapsed. The last time we saw her was right before Kelnacca became possessed. Her corporeal form vanished into black wispy smoke, not to be seen again on the show. If Mae was able to somehow survive her fall all those years ago, then there’s a chance that a powerful witch like Koril was also able to survive the chaos on Brendok, too.