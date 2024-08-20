The Mandalorian Movie Is Leaving Behind a Major Star Wars Mandoverse Character

This echoes Morrison’s comments last year about his absence from the show. While speaking at the SUPANOVA Comic Con and Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia in 2023, Morrison confirmed that he had expected to come back for The Mandalorian season 3, which saw Din and friends liberate Mandalore from the Empire, before plans changed: “Nobody rang me. I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

At the time, Morrison speculated that he was not asked back for more episodes because of Disney budget cuts, saying, “I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as Disney now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, ‘Oh look, we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.’ And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate any more money, that’s for sure. So we’ll see what happens.”

Boba Fett hasn’t appeared onscreen since his 2021 solo series, The Book of Boba Fett, which saw the bounty hunter replace Jabba the Hutt as the daimyo of Mos Espa. While the series shed light on how Boba survived the sarlacc pit after Return of the Jedi, Lucasfilm also made the confounding choice of sidelining the character on his own show for several episodes in order to pick up where The Mandalorian season 2 cliffhanger left off. What was pitched as a homecoming for Boba, a character long deserving his own solo adventure, became a show about Din and Grogu reuniting midway through its run. It’s a storytelling decision that even Morrison has jokingly questioned ever since the show aired.

“Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book,” he said at SUPANOVA last year. “It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess.”

Sadly, it sounds like Boba Fett won’t get a chance to make things right in The Mandalorian & Grogu, although we do hope to see Morrison back in the armor sometime soon. While we’ve never been shy about pointing out his Book‘s many, many issues, Morrison himself wasn’t one of them. Let’s hope he at least gets a cameo in Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie?

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.