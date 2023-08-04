There’s a Clear Reason Why Oppenheimer’s Dialogue Can Be So Hard to Hear

Most modern moviegoers consider Christopher Nolan to be one of the greatest directors of our generation. But that claim comes with a caveat about the treatment of dialogue in his films. Ever since Batman grumbled something about not wearing hockey pads in The Dark Knight, audiences have criticized Nolan’s sound design, with some complaining that he doesn’t know how to mix dialogue and others insisting that his approach is part of his cinematic vision.

While that debate hasn’t been quite as heated concerning his latest film Oppenheimer, certainly not compared to its predecessor Tenet, enough grumbles have filtered through that Nolan has decided to offer up an explanation for why you sometimes can’t hear or understand his character’s dialogue.

Speaking to Insider, Nolan pinned some of the blame on his favored technology, the heavy IMAX cameras he uses to shoot all of his films. In addition to being enormous, IMAX cameras are also incredibly loud, adding extra noise to a film set.

“There are certain mechanical improvements [a]nd actually, IMAX is building new cameras right now which are going to be even quieter,” Nolan enthused. But he’s most excited about the “breakthrough” in “software technology that allows you to filter out the camera noise.” With these advancements in place, Nolan hopes that he’ll be able to match the big-screen format with small-scale moments. “That [technology] has improved massively in the 15 or so years that I’ve been using these cameras. Which opens up for you to do more intimate scenes that you would not have been able to do in the past.”