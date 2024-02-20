A24’s New Civil War Trailer Turns a Far-Right Fantasy Into a Nightmare

When the first trailer for Alex Garland’s Civil War dropped several months ago, many viewers were immediately put on edge by visions of war-torn cityscapes, or clouds of smoke billowing above small towns. Mind you, this sadly looks like the nightly news on nearly any given Tuesday. However, in Garland’s hands, these “reports” were occurring in the good ol’ US of A. The call was coming from inside the house.

Others, however, were somewhat bemused by the first trailer, at least as judged by social media posts or our comments section. Skeptics decried the incredulity of the film’s so-called “Western Alliance,” which is apparently an unlikely confederacy between the states of California and Texas. Admittedly, these two states would make strange bedfellows in the modern political landscape. Yet there was an uncanny verisimilitude about the prospect, at least in this writer’s mind. That eerie believability has now become more tangible with the release of the second Civil War trailer in which we get a better idea of how anarchy and chaos has descended into A24’s dystopian prophecy for tomorrow.

“People of the Florida Alliance and the Western Forces of Texas and California,” Nick Offerman’s unnamed President of the United States intones. “You’ll be welcomed back to these United States as soon as [your] illegal, secessionist government is deposed.”

Slowly the picture Garland is painting is coming into focus, and it notably does not look like the real American Civil War that occurred between 1861 and 1865. It does, however, look a lot like what far-right militias have been salivating over for years in online chat rooms, across backwoods training grounds, and in the halls of Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s not (exactly) a blue versus gray reckoning that is being imagined, or even purely a depiction of red states fighting blue states; it’s a messy community-by-community descent into social breakdown, anarchy, and chaos. And it could be a lot closer than we care to admit.