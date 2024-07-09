Eyes Wide Shut’s Ending with Nicole Kidman Is Darker Than You Remember

Unlike Homer’s Odysseus and Penelope, however, Alice has considered cheating on her husband in the years since their marriage. After a first act that establishes Alice and Bill as a couple so devoted to their lives and daughter that not even aggressive flirtation from a suave Hungarian man or young supermodels can distract them, the second act begins with Alice and Bill getting high and arguing. Alice chides Bill for the certainty he has in his marriage, his belief that he would never cheat and, more importantly, that Alice would never cheat because women don’t have the same level of desire as men.

Kidman gives a searing performance in the bedroom scene, at once aggressive and vulnerable and mercurial. She moves across the room during the discussion, coiling herself around her husband, standing over him, collapsing to the floor in a laughing fit, and staring him down. Bill meanwhile remains inert on the bed, grounded in his certainty. Even when she delivers a monologue about an alluring sailor that Alice wanted so badly that she would give up her family, Kidman keeps the desperation behind her character’s desire. She plays Alice as a predator, one suffocated by the enclosure of her life and willing to do anything for freedom.

Alice’s speech sets Bill off on his journey, which is far less sexy than many assume. Eyes Wide Shut hit theaters in 1999 rife with erotic expectations. Rumors surrounded the content of the film, with many expecting to see Cruise and Kidman—then a married Hollywood power couple—performing unsimulated sex acts on screen. The movie initially received an NC-17 rating before digital alterations, and a secret orgy at the center of the film figured heavily in the marketing.

Yet the actual film is anything but sex-positive. The various women who throw themselves at Bill evoke empathy and disgust in viewers instead of arousing them, such as the grieving daughter (Marie Richardson) who begs him to take her while her father’s body lies in the other room or the costume seller Milich (Rade Šerbedžija), who offers Bill his underage daughter (Leelee Sobieski). Bill comes close to being with the sex worker called Domino (Vinessa Shaw), only to discover the next day that she’s HIV-positive.

While the much-vaunted orgy does feature plenty of female nudity, Kubrick shoots it with such a blasé camera that any sexual intrigue easily drops away once Bill discovers that the secret society has discovered his identity and plans to punish him. Except for Alice, the only palpable sexual energy Bill sees comes from a coy hotel clerk played by a delightful Alan Cumming. Throughout his brief interaction with the doctor, the clerk keeps giving Bill knowing looks, at once suggesting that he understands who Bill is and inviting Bill to explore more.

In short, Bill’s sexual voyage is thoroughly impotent, up until the moment he returns home.