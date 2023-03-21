Netflix’s Noise Ending Explained: Michelle, the Factory and What’s Wrong With Matthias

What happened at the factory?

It’s not entirely clear, since Pol has dementia, Mattias has some sort of psychosis and the newspaper reports are unclear (and we can’t pause and read the full articles because they’re in Dutch). Also, Mattias and Pol would claim that the true story was suppress in the papers anyway.

What we know is that Pol was the CEO of a chemical plant that initially the town welcomed because it created jobs. The factory began working with some experimental materials and there was a flood, with the waste water affecting the neighboring villages and posing health risks including difficulty breathing and eye irritation. This revelation, along with the vision of the dead rotting animal he finds when he visits the factory, causes Mattias to become preoccupied with rot. He refuses to eat the fish Liv has made for him, the dessert she leaves for him in the fridge is shot in such a way as to make it appear gory and gross (rather than fruity and delicious!). Then there’s the deeply unsettling (but indelible) image of the eye of a toy fish on Julius’ mobile dissolving and running as if putrefied.

The accident at the factory resulted in the deaths of five workers whose families sued the plant for damages. But Mattias is convinced that the death toll was 15 and that the rest of the bodies are still down there in the labyrinthine tunnels under the factory – tunnels, we are told, that most workers could not navigate without a map. Tunnels that Mattias believes run right up to the house.

There are certainly maps that make the underground network appear larger than the surface level of the factory. And Mattias appears to find a corpse during one of his explorations. But Mattias is not a reliable source – he also saw a corpse standing in the car wash and we’re pretty sure that never happened.

What happened to Timme?

Timme (Jesse Mensah0 is Liv’s brother. He’s a big support to Liv and Mattias, initially going to the factory with Mattias. Though Mattias’ mania leads him to reject Timme, Timme is a good dude. He sees Mattias’ deranged social media post where Mattias talks about vindicating his father. Timme goes to the tunnels under the factor, where he surprises Mattias (who may or may not have seen a corpse – we think ‘not’). Mattias hits Timme over the head. It’s not deliberate but instead of helping him he abandons him.

Before going to find Mattias ,Timme calls Liv and leaves a message for her. But when she calls back he is unconscious and the tunnel system is difficult to navigate (and Liv doesn’t even know he’s down there).