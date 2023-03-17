Kaos: Netflix’s British Twist on Greek Myths Should Be On Your Radar

Kaos has been a long-time coming. Netflix first announced it had commissioned this British dark comedy reimagining Greek mythology back in 2018, but the pandemic meant that filming only started last year, and there’s already been one major cast replacement.

And even though we’re no closer to an official release date, the impressive cast list, unique premise and solid production team make Kaos well worthy of your attention.

‘Nothing Is Sacred’ in This Bold Take On Greek Myth

Set over eight one-hour episodes, Kaos is a contemporary reimagining of Greek Mythology exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. The official synopsis describes how six humans will discover they’re part of an ancient prophecy:

“Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world and it might. Because on Earth, six humans unaware of their importance or their connection to each other learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?”