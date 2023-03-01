New on Netflix: March 2023

It seems like just last month Netflix was releasing the long-awaited fourth season of its stalker drama You. And that’s because it was just last month that Netflix released You Season 4! Now, with its list of new releases for March 2023, Netflix is finishing off what it started with You Season 4 Part 2.

The five episodes that make up You Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on March 9. The ending of Part 1 left things off on quite the cliffhanger so soon we will get to see how Joe (Penn Badgley) reacts to the reveal of the other serial killer in his orbit. Netflix is premiering a fresh season of another one of its TV hits this month as well with Shadow and Bone Season 2 premiering on March 16.

The biggest TV new in March 2023 might actually come in the form of a movie though. Idris Elba will reprise his iconic British TV role as DCI John Luther in the film Luther: Fallen Sun on March 10. The other big ticket movie item this month is the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starring Murder Mystery 2 on March 31.

Of course, Netflix has increasingly become know for its stellar international streaming options. This March that reputation should continue with several major docuseries from the U.K. (MH370: The Plane That Disappeared on March 8 and Money Shot: The Pornhub Story on March 15) and a new Korean series of note (Kill Boksoon on March 31).