Marvel Phase 5: Ranking Every Movie and TV Show

14. Secret Invasion (2023)

It would be tempting to say the worst thing about Secret Invasion is that you could skip it and not miss a thing. After all, it basically ends with Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, finally the lead of his own show, in the same place where he began: in outer space, working on interplanetary defense. But skipping Secret Invasion means missing some major moments for the shared universe, including the death of Maria Hill and the revelation that Rhodey has been replaced by a Skrull.

So the worst and most accurate thing to say about Secret Invasion is that it does every single thing wrong. It bungles the Skrulls-as-refugees metaphor established by Captain Marvel, unintentionally (one hopes) suggesting that refugees are, in fact, a threat to host nations. Despite strong work by Jackson and co., the character drama never works and the deaths of Maria Hill and Talos feel empty. The series doesn’t even commit to its sci-fi premise, keeping the Skrulls in shabby human form instead of letting them be crazy green aliens. In short, it would be nice if Secret Invasion was just a waste of time, instead of the colossal misstep it actually is.

13. Echo (2024)

On one hand, it’s admirable that Marvel wants to diversify its roster, both in terms of representation and hero set. As demonstrated by her regular appearances in Daredevil and Avengers comics, Echo has potential to be an interesting character. Furthermore, the series commits to specificity when portraying Maya Lopez’s Choctaw community in Oaklahoma, giving the MCU a break from the sometimes anonymous depiction of New York.

Sadly, none of that makes up for the fact that Echo is deadly dull, a big nothing in between the far superior shows Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again. Star Alaqua Cox does her best with a bland script that reheats plots about returning home and seeking revenge, but she never holds the audience’s attention. Whenever Daredevil or Wilson Fisk show up—or whenever a castmember from the wornderful show Reservation Dogs appears on screen—we’re reminded that Echo is just a placeholder, not a story that justifies its own existence.

12. What If…? Season 3 (2024)

Did you know that there was a third season of What If…? The fact that so many people would answer “No” just shows how unnecessary the animated series really was. Like the anthology comic that inspired it, What If…? brings viewers to various worlds that feature key differences from the mainline Marvel Universe. They are guided by the Watcher (voiced by a pitch-perfect Jeffrey Wright), a powerful being cursed to only witness the rise and fall of worlds.

The first two seasons of What If…? never transcended the status of inessential curio. Sure, the animation made for dynamic actions scenes and it was fun, for example, to hear Chadwick Boseman voice T’Challa one last time. But the whole thing could be avoided without missing much. The third season of What If…? tries to justify its existence with a big multiversal storyline, but it only ends up proving that the show is kind of its own weird corner of the franchise.