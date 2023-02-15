Michael Douglas Movies Ranked by How Great His Hair Is

Indeed, he sported a greasy, slicked-back hairdo for his iconic character in the movie, and though we’re sure whoever received the order for a job lot of pomade happily made that sale, we can’t help but feel upset by what the filmmakers took from us when they agreed to let said pomade be slapped on Douglas with such determination, erasing the natural exuberance we usually associate with the top of his head. A travesty for fans.

9. Fatal Attraction

Douglas’ hair was rather subdued in Adrian Lyne’s psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, contrasting with the salaciousness of the project. Retaining the length of his standard mid-80s coiffure with just a little grey to focus the age of his Manhattan family man, Douglas’ character, Dan Gallagher, commits adultery with a passionate editor – and lives to regret it – after she becomes obsessed with him in the 1987 hit.

The disparaging term “bunny boiler” was coined here and joined the cultural lexicon after the movie’s release, but people do tend to forget that during the film’s unforgettable ending, when Dan and erstwhile fling Alex (Glenn Close) have their final showdown, Douglas’ hair barely moves, keeping its natural bounce and flow until the combined might of steam and bathwater gets the better of it. Kudos to the hairspray and mousse merchants who maintained his styling in what must have been a difficult scene to film, hair continuity-wise.

8. Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct saw Douglas’ hair trimmed up neatly for another role as a cop investigating the seedy underbelly of whatnot, and it feels like the decision was out of his hands. We don’t think he would have signed off on such a neat cut without a hint of rebellion, but it’s certainly not the only questionable fashion choice in the movie. Director Paul Verhoeven and co. had the actor confidently wear a V-neck sweater to a nightclub, potter around in ill-fitting suits, and spend time at the beach in a shirt and tie. We don’t know what was going on here, but the vibes were off. Important to note that Douglas did not return for a sequel, and the reasons behind his choice may well have been hair-related. We don’t know. We just don’t know.

7. Falling Down

Douglas’ flat-top haircut/white shirt and briefcase combo became iconic after the release of Falling Down in 1993. The film stars the actor as William ‘D-Fens’ Foster, a character with Extremely Divorced Man Energy who slumps through Los Angeles in an attempt to reach his ex-wife’s house and attend his daughter’s birthday, getting increasingly enraged by inconveniences and antagonisms along the way.

At the time, many cheered when D-Fens reacted to his LA encounters with violence, but retrospectively the film has been met with more thoughtful notes about the evolution of the white-victimization narrative in modern media. Whether his character is supposed to be satirical or not, the fact is that Douglas’ Falling Down hairstyle is still close to the bone. D-Fens looks like he’s a pair of wraparound mirrored shades away from being your most embarrassing family member twice removed, ranting right wing conspiracy theories into his phone as the windows steadily steam up in his SUV.