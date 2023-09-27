Hulu Dropped the Ball With the Reservation Dogs Finale

After three incredible seasons, FX’s Reservation Dogs was scheduled to have its series finale drop on Wednesday Sept. 27. Hulu originals, like Reservation Dogs, typically drop new episodes at 12 a.m. ET on their release date, and there was no indication from the streaming service that this episode would be any different. However, subscribers that logged in this morning hoping to watch the series’ sendoff were surprised to find that the last episode is nowhere to be found.

For some, Hulu is showing episode 9 of season 3 as the series finale. Others see the title of episode 10 come up with the wrong episode art and no way to watch the episode. Regardless, there doesn’t seem to be much consistency with this error other than the fact that no one is currently able to watch season 3 episode 10 on Hulu.

Fans of Reservation Dogs were obviously not thrilled by this, taking to social media to share their frustration.

Still waiting for Hulu to fix the glitch that has Reservation Dogs episode 9 listed as the series finale, and no finale posted yet. What an incredible episode that nobody can watch yet. — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) September 27, 2023

actual photo of me wondering what the fuck is going on at hulu#reservationdogs pic.twitter.com/jQzI3FW9Jo — elbow (@elbowplays) September 27, 2023

While it doesn’t seem like this error is intentional, that doesn’t change the fact that Hulu dropped the ball. There hasn’t been much information from Hulu thus far on why this error is occurring or when the series finale might be available, leaving fans to wonder if they’ll ever even get to see how the series ends. According to a few replies from the Hulu support X (formerly Twitter) account, they are working on the problem and hope to make the episode available to watch as soon as possible, but an official timeline has not yet been given.