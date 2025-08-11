Eyes of Wakanda Opens the Door for a Controversial Team’s MCU Return
Eyes of Wakanda's introduction of The Horde has celestial consequences for a certain team of MCU protectors.
This article contains spoilers for Eyes of Wakanda episode 4.
The four-episode Disney+ miniseries Eyes of Wakanda has arrived, and this anthology series is already delivering exciting revelations about the MCU’s past and potential future. Episode four “The Last Panther” has some particularly interesting additions, including the introduction of the Horde, which could be a lifeline for the Eternals, signaling that their lore still has a place in the MCU.
Episode four introduces us to Tafari, a Wakandan prince and War Dog in training, alongside his seasoned superior Kuda as they embark on a mission to retrieve a Wakandan artifact from an Ethiopian battlefield in 1893. The episode shows that the Wakandan prince and warrior’s mission was not so subtly influenced by a Black Panther from the future of 2296. This future Black Panther prompted them to return the artifact they retrieved, understanding that this action would set in motion the chain of events that ultimately lead to the circumstances seen in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. This point is essential because we find out we’ve been watching the whole series through the perspective of the Black Panther of 2296 as she takes up a Watcher-like role, skimming through Wakandan history trying to find that crucial point in the timeline that changes Wakanda substantially forever.
“The Last Panther” even provides backstory to the artifact stolen by Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, which ignited the film’s central conflict and led to Wakanda’s public emergence. In the episode’s conclusion, we see the back of Killmonger’s head as he gazes at the Wakandan artifact in the art museum, illustrating a full-circle tale of how history had to unfold to reach a crucial point. This also offers an interesting perspective on how isolationism can hinder cultures and how collaboration can aid even the most advanced nations in overcoming adversity. This episode not only enriches the lore of Wakanda’s history in the inconspicuous protection of its people and culture, but also introduces a villain of monumental potential.
What Is The Horde?
This version of the Horde, not to be confused with the X-Men villain of a similar name, is known as “the locust of the universe,” as referenced in the episode. Created by John Romita Sr. and Neil Gaiman and introduced in the 2006 Eternals miniseries, the Horde are depicted as a hive mind of large insectoid conquering beasts created by an all-powerful cosmic being known as the “Fulcrum” to oppose the planetary and Celestial protectors known as The Eternals, and wipe out all beings that stand in the way. They truly act as an opposing force to the Celestials themselves, as the Celestials represent and bring forth life and creation, while these beings balance them out with death and carnage.
In this run on the polarizing Kirby Characters, Gaiman and Romita Jr. do something different with this story, setting us up with the Eternals scattered all over the globe, living as normal people with no memory as to the lives they lived for millions of years prior as superpowered beings that were tasked with preserving and protecting humanity all throughout history by the Celestials.
Given that the Horde’s purpose is to destroy Celestials, and the Eternals’ purpose in the MCU is to protect planets so the Celestial seed within can mature and create more life, it’s safe to say that the events of Eternals unfolded differently in this timeline, and most likely without their protection. This tells us that the Eternals still have a shot to show up if their lore is still being used as building blocks for the universe.
All four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda are available to stream on Disney+ now.