Eyes of Wakanda Opens the Door for a Controversial Team’s MCU Return

This article contains spoilers for Eyes of Wakanda episode 4.

The four-episode Disney+ miniseries Eyes of Wakanda has arrived, and this anthology series is already delivering exciting revelations about the MCU’s past and potential future. Episode four “The Last Panther” has some particularly interesting additions, including the introduction of the Horde, which could be a lifeline for the Eternals, signaling that their lore still has a place in the MCU.

Episode four introduces us to Tafari, a Wakandan prince and War Dog in training, alongside his seasoned superior Kuda as they embark on a mission to retrieve a Wakandan artifact from an Ethiopian battlefield in 1893. The episode shows that the Wakandan prince and warrior’s mission was not so subtly influenced by a Black Panther from the future of 2296. This future Black Panther prompted them to return the artifact they retrieved, understanding that this action would set in motion the chain of events that ultimately lead to the circumstances seen in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. This point is essential because we find out we’ve been watching the whole series through the perspective of the Black Panther of 2296 as she takes up a Watcher-like role, skimming through Wakandan history trying to find that crucial point in the timeline that changes Wakanda substantially forever.

“The Last Panther” even provides backstory to the artifact stolen by Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, which ignited the film’s central conflict and led to Wakanda’s public emergence. In the episode’s conclusion, we see the back of Killmonger’s head as he gazes at the Wakandan artifact in the art museum, illustrating a full-circle tale of how history had to unfold to reach a crucial point. This also offers an interesting perspective on how isolationism can hinder cultures and how collaboration can aid even the most advanced nations in overcoming adversity. This episode not only enriches the lore of Wakanda’s history in the inconspicuous protection of its people and culture, but also introduces a villain of monumental potential.