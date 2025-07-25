Fantastic Four: Why Baby Franklin Matters So Much for the Future of the MCU

A Child That Changes the Universe

As fitting for the son of superheroes, Franklin’s birth, depicted in 1968’s Fantastic Four Annual #6 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, was unusual and spectacular. When Sue’s cosmic-irradiated body suffers complications in childbirth, Reed, Johnny, and Ben travel into the Negative Zone to find a cure, battling Annihilus along the way. Despite the heightened stakes, Franklin appears to be a normal, healthy baby boy.

However, it’s not long after that strange things begin to happen around Franklin. First a peculiar woman named Agatha Harkness arrives to be Franklin’s nanny, a woman who eventually reveals herself to be a witch come to look over the boy (and who remains an elderly woman until very recently, when she was de-aged to match her MCU counterpart played by Kathryn Hahn). Then in the middle of a battle with the supervillains in the Frightful Four, the toddler Franklin somehow rouses a defeated Ben Grimm, bringing him back to life.

Upon further investigation, Reed discovers that Franklin is a mutant with vast psionic abilities. Instead of triggering when he hit puberty, as is the case for most mutants, Franklin manifested the powers as a toddler, a result of exposure to energies from the Negative Zone. Unable to help his young son control these powers, Reed was forced to make Franklin comatose before things grew worse.

Eventually, Reed finds a way to remove Franklin’s powers, allowing him to live the life of a normal little boy. That is until 1982’s Fantastic Four #245, written and penciled by John Byrne in which Sue returns home to the Baxter Building to discover her teammates easily defeated by a confused bearded man called Avatar. Throughout the scuffle, Sue discovers that Avatar is in fact Franklin, who has aged himself into an adult, a jump in maturity he cannot handle. Even in his confused state, Avatar realizes that he had matured too soon, so he reverts himself back to childhood, putting blocks on his abilities to keep from repeating the mistake.

Tale of the Tattletale

As a mutant, one would think that Franklin would jump at the chance to join the X-Men. However, outside a few stories set in the future—most notably Days of Future Past—Franklin rarely spends time with his fellow children of the atom.

Instead Franklin is most often a member of the Power Pack, a quartet of super-powered kids. Created in 1984 by Louise Simonson, June Brigman, and Bob Wiacek, the Power Pack consisted of four siblings—Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie—who gained abilities after their father, working in a think tank called the Pegasus Project, discovered a power source called the Anti-Matter engine (MCU fans will recognize some of these plot points from the 2019 Captain Marvel movie). Franklin joins the team’s ranks as Tattletale, taking his name from his ability to see the future in his dreams.