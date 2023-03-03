The Rings of Power Season 2 Set Photos Tease Classic Lord of the Rings Character

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

Despite Warner Bros. hogging the news cycle as it pertains to the Lord of the Rings universe, production on the second season of Amazon’s The Rings of Power is well underway. In fact, season 2 has been filming for months at this point, and is reportedly aiming for a 2024 release date.

The Rings of Power season 2 will, of course, pick up where the finale left off: Sauron has arrived in Mordor and trouble is brewing in Numenor, while the Stranger and Nori are off to Rhun and the Balrog has awakened in the depths of Moria. Oh, and Celebrimbor has decided to accessorize and create the three rings of power for the Elves, which will soon mean rings for the Dwarves and Men, too.

With all the rings being forged, it’s no surprise season 2 will spend a bit more time in the Elven kingdom of Eregion, where certainly repercussions will be felt once Sauron unleashes the rest of his plan to control Middle-earth. Celebrimbor, Gil-galad, Elrond, and Galadriel will be feeling a bit guilty about their part in the whole ring fiasco once Sauron has given seven to the Dwarves and nine to Men, while also secretly forging the One Ring in Mount Doom. Galadriel, in particular, may feel a bit guilty about not stopping the creation of the Elven rings once she learned of Halbrand’s true identity…