John Carpenter Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

8. Starman (1984)

The word “warm” never comes to mind when people think of John Carpenter. His depiction of a cruel and uncaring world leaves little room for heartwarming moments, a quality that condemned The Thing to box office failure in the wake of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. So the only thing more shocking than the inclusion of Starman in Carpenter’s filmography is the fact that he pulled off its sentimental tone. Based on a script by Bruce A. Evans and Raynold Gideon, which initially stalled in development for being too similar to E.T., Starman tells a moving story about the pain and beauty of being human.

In a role that earned him a Best Actor nomination, Jeff Bridges plays an alien being who comes to Earth after learning about humanity through the Voyager 2 probe. Assuming the form of the deceased Scott Hayden, the alien forces Scott’s widow Jenny (Karen Allen, never better) to take him to Arizona. Frightening as that sounds, the cross-country adventure allows the two to bond, teaching the alien about humanity’s beauty and barbarity. While the movie certainly has its scary parts (the alien’s transformation into Scott haunted young me), it provides a strangely warm and welcome addition to the Carpenter canon.

7. Christine (1983)

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Carpenter’s 1983 adaptation of Christine has lost none of its bite in the decades since its release. The story may be acutely silly – a teenaged boy buys an eye-popping red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury that has a deadly mind of its own – but it just works thanks to both Carpenter’s ability to ratchet up tension, and the film’s wholesome 1950s aesthetic. A small town way of thinking combined with a dangerous fury always makes for a suitable boiling pot.

The way Carpenter plays with color throughout the movie could be easy to miss on a first viewing. Christine’s shiny red coat of paint is the glaring red button that should not be pushed, but pops of red are the path that leads to it; a letterman jacket, a shirt, a cola cup – jealousy and frustration manifest. Carpenter even wore a red hoodie while on set. It all quietly pulls you into an almost inescapable bubble of anger. By the time you get to that iconic shot of Christine ablaze in the night, you already know you’ve seen something special.

6. Escape From New York (1981)

Is there anyone cooler than Kurt Russell? No, there is not, and Russell is at his coolest playing Snake Plissken, the soldier/criminal forced into the savage streets of 1997 New York. Russell channels John Wayne, updating the Duke’s swagger for the 80s, making every line he growls feel like a rumble from the pits of Hell. With Plisskin, Carpenter finds the perfect avatar for his love of classic Westerns, bringing the solitary heroes of El Dorado or A Fistful of Dollars into a new decade. Carpenter even melds the classic and the modern with the main theme he composed with Alan Howarth, using synths to capture the sweeping loneliness of men with no name.

Even better, the director fills the movie with interesting figures, perfectly portrayed by some of the best character actors of his time. Never mind Donald Pleasence’s English accent; his sputtering desperation illustrates the impotence of the ruling class. Harry Dean Stanton’s world-weary drawl captures the resignation of a man smart enough to realize the world is doomed. Add in Lee Van Cleef, Adrienne Barbeau, and Isaac Hayes, and you’ve got a city that feels rich and lived in, despite the limitations of Carpenter’s budget.