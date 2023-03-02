Picard Season 3 Episode 3 Easter Eggs: The Best Star Trek References

Sensors Don’t Work in the Nebula

In another nod to The Wrath of Khan, the deeper the Titan goes into the nebula, the more the sensors malfunction. This concept was first codified in The Wrath when Spock and Kirk intentionally take the Enterprise into the Mutara Nebula because in there “the odds will be even.” The idea of hiding in a nebula is a big Trek tradition and was even foreshadowed in the opening scenes of Picard season 3 when Jean-Luc’s log from The Next Generation’s “The Best of Both Worlds” was playing, mentioning the moment when the Enterprise-D hid in “the dust cloud” to avoid the Borg.

Los Angeles, Circa 2381

When the episode flashes back to “before,” we see a future version of the LA skyline. Riker and Picard are toasting the birth of Thaddeus Riker-Troi, Will and Deanna’s son, first mentioned in the Picard season 1 episode “Nepenthe.” Although the onscreen text says “before,” the best bet for this moment is the year 2381, because according to series co-creator Michael Chabon — way back in 2020 — Thad died when he was about 15, in 2396.

Relative to the rest of the Trek timeline, this flashback happens roughly two years after Nemesis, and one year after the Titan saved the Cerritos in the Lower Decks season 1 finale. Interestingly, although neither Will nor Jean-Luc knows it, Jack Crusher was also born – or perhaps was even a year old at this exact point in time. This means that in the “present” of the show, Jack is about the same age as Thad Riker, had Thad lived. Within the context of this episode, this fact makes Riker’s conversations with Jack all the more poignant

“Imzadi”

Riker apologizes to Troi saying “sorry, Imzadi.” This is a Betazoid word meaning “beloved.” It was first heard telepathically, uttered by Troi in the TNG premiere, “Encounter at Farpoint.”

Seven Loves Voyager

Seven has a model of the USS Voyager in her quarters, which is a little like Jean-Luc having a model of the Stargazer in his ready-room throughout TNG. Clearly, Seven’s time on Voyager was part of the reason she was able to basically start in Starfleet with the rank of commander. She had better on-the-job training than almost anybody.

Beverly Name-drops a Ton of Obscure Star Trek Planets

While talking to Jean-Luc about the hows and the whys of Jack’s birth and her self-imposed isolation from the crew, Beverly Crusher mentions several planets, all of which are very deep cuts to Trek canon, including: