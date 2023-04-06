2011’s The Thing Prequel Connects Perfectly with the John Carpenter Movie

The “sled dog pursuit” action precedes the opening of Carpenter’s film. The only difference is the actors. An Alaskan Malamute is being chased through the snow by a rifle-touting man in a Norwegian helicopter. We learn this is Matias in the 2011 prequel. He never gets to tell the research crew at U.S. Outpost 31 why he wants to kill the sled dog before getting himself killed after shooting George Bennings (Peter Maloney) in the leg.

What’s in a Title?

All versions of The Thing are adaptations of the 1938 short story “Who Goes There?” by John W. Campbell, which was set in the Antarctic. Carpenter’s film was a remake of Christian Nyby’s 1951 film version, The Thing From Another Planet, in which a UFO is unearthed near a North Pole research base. Perhaps this is because the tower in the vintage logo of RKO Radio Pictures (who produced the movie) stands at the top of the world? Produced by Howard Hawks, the ‘51 film’s opening credits burn the words “The Thing” out of a vague cylindrical figure in a dark sky. It is followed by the words “From Another Planet.”

Conversely, Carpenter’s film shows the craft from above, as it enters the Earth’s orbit and atmosphere before the title sizzles from its spectral debris. The 2011 prequel turns that on its head. The researchers are looking down, but from the vantage point of a flipped snow vehicle, and they are in ghastly terror from both their experience of falling through the glacier and what lies in the crevice below.

The prequel’s opening subtitle, “Antarctica, Winter 1982,” connects the two films in time and setting. The only cultural clue tying the periods together is the song Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Kate Lloyd is listening to: Men at Work’s “Who Can It Be Now?” This, however, is also the underlying theme of the film, as the Thing can be anyone.

Who Goes There?

One of the major connections between the two films is the character hierarchy, besides Kate, who ultimately outranks everyone in the prequel. Both the 2011 movie’s Sam Carter (Joel Edgerton) and the ‘82 classic’s R.J. MacReady are cynical helicopter pilots, who are not easily amused—though Mac gets to showcase his casual disinterest when he pours J&B Scotch all over his electronic chess board, voiced by Adrienne Barbeau. When he flies, he wears a big leather cowboy hat. Carter sports an earring, just don’t ask him which lobe gets it.

The prequel’s Colin (Jonathan Lloyd Walker) and 1982’s Windows (Thomas Waites) are both radiomen. Adam Finch (Eric Christian Olsen) and Fuchs (Joel Polis) are lab assistants. They are the characters in each film who attempt to develop a test to determine which of the team are replicates that hide the creature in their flesh. The disparate reasons for the ultimate inconclusive results of the tests also tie the film together, as do many of the transformations and deaths.