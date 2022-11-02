John Carpenter: What Hollywood Doesn’t Get About Godzilla

Can you believe it’s been 68 years since we first heard the pitter patter of Godzilla’s city-crunching feet? And the excitement has never abated. “He’s an all-purpose monster,” as director John Carpenter enthuses while sitting down with Den of Geek. “Anything you need, he’s there for you.”

Godzilla (a.k.a. Gojira), directed by Ishirō Honda, is a horror landmark and a science fiction legend. Its atomic-powered star, the enormous, atomically mutated dinosaur we call Godzilla, is the embodiment of a country’s fears and a beloved icon of destruction. Produced and distributed by Japan’s premiere monster factory Toho Co. Ltd, with special effects by Eiji Tsuburaya, Honda’s 1954 film created the kaiju (big monster) genre, reinventing the motion picture industry by miniaturizing more than budgets for maximum payloads, and spawning almost 30 sequels.

Shout! Factory TV thinks that is a reason to celebrate. Beginning on Godzilla Day 2022, Nov 3, the “Masters of Monsters” will stream a movie marathon of Godzilla films introduced by Carpenter, who is by no means a stranger to different types of monster movies after films like Halloween (1978), The Fog (1980), and The Thing (1982).

The full schedule for Masters of Monsters: