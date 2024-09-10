How The Mask Director Discovered Cameron Diaz and Made a Comedy Classic Out of Horror

Elements of the source material remain in the film. Stanley exacts revenge on the two mechanics who rip him off, but rather than force car parts up areas so severely they need the “best proctologist in town” to remove them, in the comics, both are very much dead, having had car parts forced down their throats to graphic effect. In truth, The Mask movie adaptation could have gone even further than that were it not for the input of director Chuck Russell.

“I had seen the Dark Horse comic at one of my favorite comic book stores and thought it was fascinating,” Russell tells Den of Geek. “It had this very striking cover.”

Unbeknownst to him at the time, though, New Line Cinema had also taken note and after optioning the material, the studio wanted Russell to direct the film adaptation. Russell had most recently directed the gory underrated 1988 remake of The Blob, which itself followed A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors . The latter remains a fan favorite that’s often credited as helping the franchise get back on track.

Stanley Is No Freddy

To New Line Cinema, Russell was perfectly positioned to translate the bloody mayhem of The Mask to the big screen, especially as early drafts pitched the concept as a dark and disturbing horror movie. In an interview with Forbes, creator Richardson recalled one aborted version focusing on “a mask-maker on the edge of town, cutting faces off corpses and putting them on teenagers and turning them into zombies.”

Russell had other ideas though.

“The early drafts were horror and to me that was a problem,” Russell explains. “While that image of putting a mask on that comes to life was unique and a big part of the attraction, when you make the resulting character a wisecracking killer, which is what he was in the comic, it’s a little too similar to Freddy Krueger. When I looked at what they were developing I concluded that, at best, it would be very derivative of A Nightmare on Elm Street. For example, they would have had The Mask pulling an ax out of a magical pocket, making some kind of pun and then killing them.”