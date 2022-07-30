The World Needs a Jim Carrey Legacy Sequel

The answer is simple: Jim Carrey. But does he have a past hit that feels perfectly situated for a 2020s update? Dear reader, he has several.

Though it has been a while since Carrey has been a sure thing at the box office, his string of hit films in the ‘90s can only be rivaled by the aforementioned Smith. Those films get endless replays on cable. Turn your television on right now, and I’m sure one of his comedies from yesteryear is playing somewhere. Carrey still feels like the biggest star in any room that he’s in, and his scattered public appearances these days still generate headlines. His Joe Biden appearances on Saturday Night Live weren’t particularly good, they were just exciting because it was Jim Carrey just being silly on TV for free. With the recent Sonic films, he’s even endeared himself to a new generation.

Naysayers may point out that Carrey has already attempted the legacy sequel with limp results. 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To, a sequel to 1994’s Dumb and Dumber, had a decent box office haul of $169.8 million against a $50 million budget, but that’s a drop in the bucket compared to Maverick’s numbers, and the film received generally unfavorable reviews. But it’s arguable that Dumb and Dumber was one of the least suitable hits from Carrey’s past for the legacy sequel treatment. There’s nowhere particularly interesting to go with the premise of “two extremely dumb guys;” the Farrelly Brothers’ brand of humor feels dated; and the movie uses one of the most cliche legacy sequel storytelling devices in the “central character discovers previously unknown child.”

Carrey has other films that feel better suited for a revival—films that actually have an interesting entry point for a revisit. Carrey has gone on record recently mulling over a retirement from acting, but we believe he has one more box office juggernaut in him. The next great legacy sequel rests on Jim Carrey’s shoulders, and here are the films that are prime targets for an extension.

The Mask

When The Mask was released during Carrey’s unprecedented hot streak in 1994, there was uncertainty about how audiences would respond to a comic book-inspired project. Those concerns seem silly in 2022, with comic book properties routinely holding the top spot at the box office. It seems like the perfect time to bring Stanley Ipkiss and Loki’s mask back to cinemas.

A new film could satirize our current superhero-obsessed landscape or even push things in a darker direction that’s more in line with the original film’s source material. After all, audiences have been served a steady diet of comic book insanity over the last 30 years. With Cameron Diaz recently announcing her return to Hollywood, you could have a reunion between two big, bankable stars to get butts in seats, and if you throw in a third splashy name as the villain, even better. Carrey has been asked about the potential for a sequel to The Mask for years, and in 2020, he said that a pitch from a visionary director would be something that could pique his interest.