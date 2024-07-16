Jim Carrey’s Version of The Mask Could Only Happen in the ‘90s

The Rise of the Rubberfaced Man

Strange as it seems now, Hollywood used to treat comic books as an embarrassment more than a valuable resource. Superman had Clark and Lois and Lex Luthor, sure, but it focused a lot of time on new creations Miss Tessmacher and Otis. 1989’s Batman plays more like a traditional action movie, in which Batman hunts down the man who killed his parents instead of fighting crime in general. The Red Skull, reimagined as an Italian soldier, who has a scarred but normal face in all but his first scenes in 1990’s Captain America. That’s more than Frank Castle gets in 1989’s The Punisher, in which Dolph Lundgren wears all black, with not even a death’s head logo.

In those days, IP commanded a bit of respect in some cases—Batman had to be Bruce Wayne, for example, even if Catwoman could be Patience Philips—but not as much as studios and stars. So when Carrey signed on to The Mask, it wasn’t a hard decision to refit the movie around him instead of asking the actor to transform himself for the part.

To be clear, the movie’s changes in tone happened before Carrey had his big breakout with Ace Ventura. Early scripts were done as soon as 1991, and the producers considered performers ranging from Rick Moranis to Martin Short as Ipkiss. But when New Line Cinema president Michael De Luca saw Carrey on In Living Color, he suggested the Canadian comedian to director Chuck Russell, who loved the idea and ordered the script rewritten to suit Carrey.

Although Russell had “Nicolas Cage and Matthew Broderick” initially in mind for Stanley, he admits that “really, we wrote it for Jim Carrey.” In fact, Russell claims that when Carrey first read the script, the actor was thrilled at how well it suited him, something that couldn’t be said of the unrevised story.

These revisions stripped away any remains of Big-Head’s menace that might have lingered from the comics. Even Ipkiss gets changed from an embittered peon to a put-upon romantic who just lacks the confidence to show off his true nature. Thus when the Ipkiss of the movie puts on the Mask (he’s not called Big-Head in the film), he gets that confidence and becomes the funny and compelling person he’s always been—albeit in a more obnoxious form. Big-Head was gone. The Mask is all that remained.

Lifting the Mask

Three decades later, it’s hard to say that New Line made a mistake. The Mask movie was a huge hit and spawned an animated series as well as a more kid-friendly cartoon. The initial enthusiasm has died down, especially after the unwatchable Jamie Kennedy vehicle Son of the Mask (2005), but the movie still garners more admiration than the comics, which remain cult objects.