Heretic Ending Explained by the Filmmakers

“Mr. Reed has in his experiments of control, and his hypothesis of ‘I can control somebody with ideologies and thoughts,’ would have kind of decision-treed out multiple outcomes for this evening,” says Woods. “Many, many different outcomes. And as the night progresses, he has to keep going back to ‘okay, so this happened, so I think they’ll do this if I do that. So I’m gonna go over here and do this thing.’ … It’s almost like a game to him, hence the model kind of house, it’s like a chessboard. And he’s constantly playing chess in his mind. He’s predicting what they’re going to do and what he’s going to do.”

Hence from the beginning, he is predicting Paxton will be the more malleable of the two—so much so, that he puts in her coat the key she will need long after Paxton is shuffled off the board.

Who Is the Prophet?

If, as per Woods, there were plenty of scenarios in which the sisters are left unharmed, it does make you wonder a bit about the women in Reed’s basement. Like if you’re literally just going to have a chat with the women, it does seem like an awful lot of trouble to go to to keep a starving harem of defeated women in cages poised to kill themselves at a moment’s notice. But we digress.

The prophet is another of Reed’s tricks. He wants to convince the sisters that they have witnessed a resurrection, that the prophet has returned from the dead and reported what the afterlife is like. The first woman eats the poisoned blueberry pie, presumably because she is so far under Reed’s control she will do as instructed. Then the second woman drops the body into the basement and replaces her. The problem is she goes off-script and Paxton catches this, positing that if she goes into the basement she expects to find a body.

Reed is perfectly happy with this outcome. In this scenario he knows she will walk through his rooms, discover the other women, and allow him to pop out and shout, “Hey presto! I knew you were going to do that!” Clearly the scheme is to make it seem like he is the ultimate controller.

The One True Religion

Reed has been studying all religious denominations for years so that he can smugly bully people into his way of thinking. He claims he was searching for the one true religion, but there is nothing spiritual about this man, who misses some of the fundamental emotional draws of faith. He has decided all major religions are just copies of each other (earlier illustrating his point using The Hollies’ “The Air That I Breathe” and Radiohead’s “Creep”).