Quantum Leap at Halloween: Revisiting Sam and Al’s Leaps To The Dark Side

He and a group of friends have gathered at the castle to perform a ritual marking the Blood Moon. However, things take a dark turn when Al reveals Sam is there to stop the murder of Lord Corrington’s wife, Alexandra – in a few days her body will be found in a nearby wood, drained of its blood.

A chance to play on the believer/non believer dynamic established between Al and Sam, the protagonist’s hologram friend spends much of the episode convinced he has leapt into the body of a real vampire and even goes as far as wearing garlic and carrying a crucifix.

It’s a dynamic that injects some much needed humor into the distinctly gothic proceedings, giving the episode’s bizarre plotline a tongue-in-cheek feel. It quickly becomes apparent that Corrington’s two vampire friends, Drake and Claudia, intend to kill Alexandra in the upcoming ritual. Yet when Sam tries to intervene, he also finds himself on the chopping block.

Ultimately he is able to escape, while Claudia and Drake are uncovered as frauds after the former’s fangs fall out while attempting to bite him. Yet, in keeping with all of the Halloween episodes, there’s a twist in the tale.

First Drake is electrocuted and killed in a manner designed to reference the horror film Scars of Dracula, then, Sam spots, to his horror, as he is leaping on that Corrington has no reflection in a silver tray meaning Al was in fact right and he was indeed a vampire.

A wild development in the world of Quantum Leap, the episode preceded “Return of the Evil Leaper,” a contentious episode among fans, widely credited as the moment the series jumped the shark as part of a longer running story arc that saw Sam facing off against evil leapers trying to “put wrong what once went right.”