Guillermo del Toro Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Guillermo del Toro has been one of the most beloved filmmakers in all of fandom, and perhaps all of cinema, for the past 30 years. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, del Toro was fascinated with the fantastical at an early age, turning his childhood obsessions into a long creative career that has celebrated the monstrous, the grotesque, and the otherworldly. His is an aesthetic that gives the macabre with a sense of beauty and poetry.

From the start, del Toro’s passion for horror, science fiction, and fantasy in all their myriad forms—movies, TV, literature, comics, art—came through unapologetically, making him not just seem like he was one of us, a fan, but an uber fan; one of us who got to realize the visions and dreams that sparked inside his imagination. He even owns a house that is stuffed to the brim with all the tangible objects of his obsession, a living testament to the genres he loves that those of us with groaning shelves and overflowing garages would love to have.

Of course, none of this would mean much if the man wasn’t genuinely talented. Del Toro’s relatively short filmography—he’s directed only a dozen movies while producing or developing many more—has yielded several modern classics, all of them permeated with a powerful feel for their genres, an impeccable eye for composition and design, and a humanism that brings sympathy to even his most horrific creations (hell, the list of his unrealized projects alone would be an impressive career). Of course not every movie GDT has directed has been a home run, and he’s run into studio interference, budgetary issues, and creative roadblocks just like anyone who wants to do the hard work of making a movie. But 30 years on (with, we hope, a lot more to come), his love for cinema and the fantastic still shines through, as does his vast imagination. Here are his 12 films to date, ranked from least good to truly masterful. And even the most flawed ones carry the unmistakable mark of the great Guillermo del Toro.

12. Mimic (1997)

Following the buzz around his feature debut, Cronos, Guillermo del Toro made his jump to Hollywood with his second film. Unfortunately, however, it was under the control of the horrible Harvey and Bob Weinstein via their Dimension Films banner. Based on a short story by famed sci-fi writer and editor Donald A. Wollheim, Mimic follows an entomologist named Susan Tyler (Mira Sorvino) who discovers that the hybrid insect she created to kill a virus-carrying strain of cockroaches has mutated, grown in size and is multiplying throughout the New York City subway system.