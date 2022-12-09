Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio vs. Disney: What Are the Differences?

When Gepetto makes Pinocchio, it’s not done as an act of love or even benign generosity for the children of his village. It’s a drunken moment of bitterness in which he cuts down the tree Carlo was buried by (the same tree that the lad used to swing from). Geppetto then turns the wood from its trunk into a misshapen and ghastly thing in an act of petty revenge against the world. Indeed, Pinocchio’s creation has more in common with old horror movies than Disney. A shot of lightning outside the window as bark is turned into Pinocchio’s head looks taken practically in total from James Whale’s Frankenstein (1931). The film’s talking cricket even cries out, “It’s a house of horrors!”

When a fairy grants life to Pinocchio, then, it’s not as a gift for Geppetto; it’s a mercy from the Spirits of the Forest—forming into an alien-looking fairy/wood sprite that speaks with many voices at once–who hope to save the old man from self-destruction. Geppetto also does not initially warm to the sight of Pinocchio. He recoils in fear.

Of course, this being the story of Pinocchio, Geppetto ultimately adopts Pinocchio as his son. However, their relationship is always somewhat strained and tragic; Geppetto desperately wants Pinocchio to be Carlo and is always crestfallen when the wooden boy fails to live up to the real boy’s shadow.

What Is Pinocchio to the World?

Of course how Pinocchio sees the world, and how it sees him, is entirely different from Geppetto’s own struggles. Disney’s Pinocchio is generally a sweet and innocent lad who is constantly led astray by the circumstances around him. There is Honest John, the fast-talking fox who hoodwinks Pinocchio into joining a life of show business at the circus (the talking fox does appear in the original book but he isn’t named Honest John); then there’s the Coachman who tricks Pinocchio into coming to Pleasure Island where naughty boys are turned into donkeys (also in the book); and even the whale that swallows him gets the opportunity because of events largely outside of Pinocchio’s control.

Del Toro’s wooden boy, by contrast, leans into the subplot about Pinocchio being a willful child prone to make mistakes. The 1940 film has the Blue Fairy reprimand Pinocchio for lying, which causes his nose to grow. But she then turns his nose back to normal. In the 2022 Zemeckis remake, Pinocchio is inexplicably rewarded for lying by using the elongated nose to escape from a tight spot while imprisoned by a carnival barker. But in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio? The growing nose transforms into a ghastly asymmetrical tree branch the more times the kid lies, and it can only be fixed by Geppetto’s blade whittling it back down to its former shape.

The lad is also never entirely bothered by this fact or that he repeatedly ends up briefly dead because of his mistakes (more on that below). He also seems to lack much of the Disney variation’s interest in becoming a real boy. He wants to be loved like a real boy but he resents being constantly compared to the “real” Carlo by Gepetto.