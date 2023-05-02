Guardians of the Galaxy 4 Team Could Introduce Some Marvel Fan Favorites

Hercules

Hercules has only just debuted in the MCU as a post-credits stinger for Thor: Love and Thunder but was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. While not much is known about the portrayal of the character on the screen, the comics have pitched the demi-god as a bumbling but heroic figure, who has travelled the cosmos looking for adventure. While comparisons could be made between Thor and the Olympian, Hercules’ continued refusal to take on any kind of responsibility is certainly at odds with the Asgardians’ eventual rise through the monarchy.

Of course, the MCU has already seen Thor join the team, so they will be needing an equally brutish and fantastical figure to take his place. Hercules brings with him a dynasty of antagonists for the Guardians to face, with some of their most intriguing stories in recent years pitting the team against the Greek Gods of ancient times. The kind-hearted but naïve Hercules would certainly be an organic replacement for characters like Drax, as the team dynamic shifts. With Hercules needing to get attuned to the cosmos away from his father, perhaps a group is the best way for the character to find his feet.

Phyla-Vell

She’s taken on the mantles of Quasar, Captain Marvel and Martyr across her career, but Phyla-Vell is a second generation hero, and daughter of Mar-Vell. She was crafted by Peter David and Paul Azaceta in 2004. With a classic cosmic comic book lineage behind her, Phyla-Vell’s position in the Guardians of the Galaxy seemed like a logical connection. Her time on the team might be brief, but Phyla-Vell made countless sacrifices to back up her team-mates and attempt to restore peace to the galaxy.

With super speed, strength, agility, flight and energy blasting capabilities, Phyla-Vell is the full package. She can also absorb energy from her enemies and gained the use of the Quantum Bands; an object that hasn’t been fully introduced to the MCU quite yet. With The Marvels looking to cement the Marvel moniker, it feels appropriate that Phyla-Vell could be making her debut very soon. As a hero with a true heart, the character would be a fascinating change of pace to contrast to the crooks and rogues that traditionally populate the Guardians.

Agent Venom

Flash Thompson is one of the most notable characters to be bonded with the Venom Symbiote and was designed by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1962. While he rampaged as a monstrous antagonist to Spider-Man, the character later honed his bond with the alien entity and transformed into the military-inspired Agent Venom in 2011. With a newer understanding of his capabilities, Thompson teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the behest of the Avengers, acting as their go-between. However, with the Klyntar acting up, Agent Venom added a dangerous dynamic to the team, and his allies were unsure whether Thompson could keep the beast at bay.

Flash Thompson is a current character in the MCU and while it’s unlikely that he’ll be bonded with the Venom Symbiote any time soon, it’s not entirely out of the question. With the big screen iteration having the potential to follow the military storyline of the comics, perhaps Agent Venom is a more likely transformation than the traditional ghastly variation. A spot on the Guardians seems even more far-off, yet the inclusion would be such a hilarious mis-matching of personalities that bringing Thompson onto the team could be an unexpectedly superb choice.