Thor 4 “Took a Bullet” for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 at Marvel

Remember Asgardians of the Galaxy? No, not the pretty okay comic series that spun out of the Thor-centric Marvel event War of the Realms. We mean the MCU team set up at the end of Avengers: Endgame, which seemed to suggest that Thor would be joining Peter Quill and co. to go on ribald space adventures.

Thor’s time with the Guardians was a big part of the advertising of Thor: Love and Thunder, but the movie quickly discarded the heroes to set the god of thunder on his own adventure. Some people may have been disappointed by this missed opportunity, but not James Gunn.

“What the fuck am I gonna do?” Gunn asked himself after seeing Thor join the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Talking to Rolling Stone, Gunn recalled the panic he felt when he realized that his plans for the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie may have changed during the filming of Endgame. “They chose to have that ending in editing,” Gunn revealed.

By that point, Gunn had already written an early draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, having been reinstated by Marvel after being getting fired when Disney gave into pressure from right-wing pundits reposting tasteless jokes Gunn made on Twitter in the late 2000s. “Endgame came out right after I decided to do Guardians again,” he explained. “So I didn’t have much say in what was in Endgame.”