Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Proves Making Better Movies Can Stop Superhero Fatigue

These are stunning numbers. Admittedly, part of the reason inevitably comes from the fact Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened at a smaller number than, say, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which consumed entire multiverse worlds for a $260 million domestic debut. Nevertheless, the staying power of Vol. 3 seems to speak to something else: superhero fatigue is overrated when you put out really good movies.

Personally, Gunn’s farewell to his spaceship full of misfits is a high watermark in the MCU and the best thing Marvel Studios has done in more than a few years. What’s interesting though is that it would seem moviegoers’ word-of-mouth is generally reflecting that sentiment. Vol. 3 enjoys an “A” CinemaScore, according to the industry standard for audience polling. That’s the same rating as the first two Guardians films. It is also only the fourth MCU movie out of nine to earn that rating since 2019 (the others being Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shang-Chi, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latter enjoying an “A+.”)

One week later, the box office bears out the CinemaScore rating, suggesting the word of mouth is strong for Gunn’s farewell movie. Despite being a heavier, slightly darker affair than most MCU movies, folks are telling friends and family to check it out (or seeing it for themselves a second or third time). This is a boon for a genre that has endured a noticeable decline in box office revenue over the last few years. When the aforementioned Thor and Doctor Strange sequels dropped like stones in their second weekends, similar to Eternals and Black Widow before them, the conventional wisdom went that this is just the new normal for blockbusters. But as those declines were compared to the healthier runs of non-superhero franchise fare like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, the industry-thinking shifted toward suggesting the superhero genre is itself in modest decline.

That then began looking more severe in a post-Black Adam and Fury of the Gods world. Yet as it turns out, when you make a film that most audiences and critics agree is a cut above… folks will show up, after all.

Vol. 3 still opened smaller than Vol. 2 despite six years of ticket inflation, and it also will not be able to rely on the Chinese box office for a major boost like its 2017 predecessor. But in spite of these setbacks, it is now on pace to gross at least in Vol. 2’s ballpark, which is north of $800 million globally. This is a much needed win for Marvel and perhaps a healthy reminder, both for the studio and its skeptics.

When Marvel Studios is working at the top form of its quality, the superhero genre is thriving and enjoying the type of good buzz that some might’ve taken for granted in the mid-2010s. When it’s not, as seemingly reflected by the third Ant-Man film (which had a mediocre “B” CinemaScore), the core fandom still shows up in droves in the first weekend but casual moviegoers may stay away directly afterward.