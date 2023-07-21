Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo Is Not Just Another Video Game Adaptation

Blomkamp’s commitment to authenticity can be felt in the movie’s blistering race scenes as well. Unlike much of his prior work, Gran Turismo has a heavy focus on practical effects and capturing all of the high-speed action in-camera. “Every single shot in the movie, of any of the actors inside cars at high speed, is real. There is not a single VFX, fake shot of high-speed driving,” Blomkamp explains, adding that from day one, he insisted on shooting the movie with IMAX screens in mind.

This posed a staggering logistical challenge for the production, as bulky IMAX cameras and ultra high-speed chases don’t typically mix well. To capture the races the way Blomkamp envisioned, he and his crew came up with creative solutions, like a pursuit vehicle with front and rear-mounted cameras on remote arms that could lead or tail the cars and track their movement and FPV drones fitted with high-resolution, IMAX-approved sensors that could follow the cars in close proximity at speeds of 150–180 kph.

“Cinematic drones have been used for about a decade, where we’ve been mounting cameras on drones and getting dramatic shots that you may have used helicopters to get before,” Blomkamp explains. “But FPV drones are relatively new. They’ve been used in sports more than cinema, and I wanted to capitalize on that and bring some of the photography angles I had seen in rally and motocross into the way that our cars were filmed. I’m pretty sure there are no race films that have used drones in the way we’ve used them.”

Another thing that makes Gran Turismo unique is that the cars are depicted not just as beautiful racing machines, but as monstrously powerful metallic beasts that require an intense level of physicality to control.

For Blomkamp, capturing the intensity of the sport was crucial. “Race cars are really gnarly metals and gears and burning petroleum and exhaust heat,” he says. “We filmed clutch plates, brake pads, transmission systems, and the inside of engines so that we could cross-cut those shots with the on-track shots to create a visceral feeling for the audience.”

The film’s attention to detail largely stems from Blomkamp already being an avid car enthusiast prior to signing up to direct. The movie features a fleet of stunning sports cars including the Chevrolet Camaro GT3, Lamborghini Hurcan GT3, and Nissan GT-R, all of which were hand-selected by Blomkamp, who tried to fit as many insanely tricked-out vehicles into the movie as possible. “I could not have been more explicit about the cars that I wanted in the movie,” he recalls. “But you have to match that up to what the studio is willing to spend. So, the cars in the movie are one hundred percent curated by me… but I didn’t get everything I wanted.”