Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Beating Marvel Studios at the Multiverse Game

And yet, when you look closer at the current state of the superhero genre, it would seem a lot of movies about caped do-gooders are following Into the Spider-Verse’s lead… but the results have so far been more checkered, at least when judging by the audience reception. Last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness embraced the idea of multiple versions of familiar superheroes and villains interacting with each other, and while that film opened massively at $187.4 million (a huge upswing from the 2016 Doctor Strange’s $85 million), it also dropped like a stone in subsequent weeks, beginning with a colossal 67 percent fall-off in its second weekend, which reflected the film’s anemic “B+” CinemaScore (among the lowest in the MCU).

Meanwhile this spring’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a similar 69.9 percent drop in its second weekend despite being the film which promised to kickstart Marvel Studios’ “Phase 5” by introducing the multiverse-hopping Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the new big bad who the entire next three years of the MCU is expected to be built around. Quantumania even ended with an entire citadel of Kang variants from across the multiverse gathering in one location to plan retribution on Ant-Man and the Avengers, setting up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and presumably Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), two films based on comic book stories obsessed with multiverse plotting.

Marvel’s current publicity troubles related to allegations against Majors aside, it’s an open question as to whether audiences have been won over by the prospect of a three-year cycle of Marvel films built around the studio’s multiversal storytelling. Yes, No Way Home was the most popular film of Marvel’s “Phase 4,” but that movie primarily used the concept of a multiverse (or Spider-Verse) as a means to an end. It was a narrative vehicle to allow for maximum fan service, with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all appearing on screen as Spider-Man at the same time, and fighting old favorites in the genre (namely Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina’s supervillains from the Sam Raimi/Maguire years).

Conversely, Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse used the concept of a multiverse to break new ground in the superhero genre. Those films embraced the abstract zaniness of comics by way of a black and white, 1940s-style “noir” Spider-Man and a literal cartoon pig in the first film, and then truly experimented in art designs and aesthetics in Across the Spider-Verse. They also explored the prospect of newcomers to the cinematic mythos like Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and even a married, middle-aged, and fatherly Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), as opposed to one who is “still trying to do better” 20 years later. By comparison, No Way Home was another visually muted Marvel Studios effort that was content to retread the past for maximum nostalgia.

While Doctor Strange 2 certainly was more visually innovative and clever than No Way Home, with no less than Raimi himself returning to the director’s chair and introducing his penchant for horror imagery to the MCU, the film still largely used the multiverse concept to again service fans, If you are terminally online, you likely laughed out loud that the fan favorite casting for Mr. Fantastic, John Krasinski, showed up as the stretchy-man for five minutes, and that he was partnered with Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier (rocking the hover-chair from X-Men: The Animated Series) and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, a la the Disney+ animated series What If… But for the uninitiated, the inside geek baseball left some audiences rather cold.

Elsewhere, Quantumania tried to at last break new ground with the concept by bringing Loki’s Kang to a larger audience, but given the mediocre box office and audience scores for Ant-Man 3, Marvel’s first major step into a multiverse saga is off to a rocky start. That film ends up teasing the prospect of an empire of Kangs, but Across the Spider-Verse just showed audiences an HQ filled with beloved Spider-People. Hell, they even have a Spider-T-Rex.