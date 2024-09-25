Francis Ford Coppola’s Most Legendary On-Set Stories

Coppola’s reedit of Nebo Zovyot became 1962’s Battle Beyond the Sun, which made enough money for Corman to give the young man a shot at directing his first proper feature, Dementia 13, in 1963. Of course, Coppola wanted to do more with his horror picture than the $20,000 that Corman gave him. So Coppola got another $20,000 from a different investor, in exchange for Dementia 13‘s English rights.

“So I had now $40,000. Roger, of course, expected to get his $20,000 back, still make the movie for the 20 with the English rights, and get the film for free,” Coppola told the Academy of Achievement. “But I sort of just duped him. I took both checks and I put it in the bank. And I had this young woman sign the check, and I just kind of made the amount to the whole amount, so she basically was out of the check signing.”

Apocalypse Now Almost Killed Him… and Everyone Else

When George Lucas had the idea of adapting Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness as a Vietnam allegory, he planned on something small, sleek, and real. But when Lucas turned the idea over to his partner Coppola, Apocalypse Now became the exact opposite.

Few would dispute that Apocalypse Now is a masterpiece, but the making of the movie was its own type of quagmire. Coppola made deals with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to get choppers and space to film, even though the aircraft had to sometimes leave mid-shooting to fight off rebels. It’s no wonder that he lost nearly 40 pounds during the filming and even talked on film about killing himself (his wife was the one holding the camera).

Coppola fired his star Harvey Keitel just a few weeks into the shooting, and replacement Martin Sheen had a heart attack shortly thereafter while shooting on location. According to Coppola’s wife Elenor in the behind-the-scenes documentary Hearts of Darkness, Sheen “even received last rites from a priest who did not speak English.” Worse, everyone worried that the studio would crack down on the already troubled production, so Sheen and Coppola called it heat stroke, took six weeks off, and went back to work.

And that doesn’t even get into Coppola’s decision to film a local tribe sacrificing a live bull (that’s a real slaughtered animal in the movie), seeing Dennis Hopper going off to live in a cave, or all of the tricks he had to use to get Brando, who came to set overweight, disinterested, and unprepared, to deliver his few lines. Cue cards were employed.