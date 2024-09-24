Megalopolis Review: Francis Ford Coppola Rages Against Time

Yet one thing often ignored by pictures as self-regarding to their own individual genius as Megalopolis is that the movies really aren’t just one man’s creation. The greatest auteurs are also great collaborators, and everyone working on this particular film, from the actors to some of Coppola’s most reliable behind-the-camera lieutenants, are trying valiantly to fill in the blanks. They fail to find any rhythm in the cacophony scrawled across the screen, but the dissonance of their efforts, and Coppola’s conflicting ideas, casts some type of spell.

At the center of that sorcery is Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a brilliant architect who may or may not have killed his wife, and a visionary with a dream of transforming New Rome City into a utopia he calls “Megalopolis.” It is Cesar who holds the ability to literally manipulate time as he sees fit. Unfortunately, fellow human beings give him a lot more trouble, especially Mayor Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), the ruler of our fair metropolis who has no interest in reinventing the world, including for the next generation represented by his daughter Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel).

On the surface, you would seem to have a simple narrative about the dreamers fighting against the status quo and big-moneyed conformists. It is even a highly fictionalized retelling of the Catilinarian Conspiracy from Ancient Rome’s republic days, albeit the real Catiline was allegedly the one who wanted to revert Rome to an autocracy, and Cicero the self-described hero of the republic (for a time, anyway). However, the conflict between Driver and Esposito’s Catalina and Cicero is just one of many interlocking subplots.

There is also the jealousies and decadence of Cesar’s cousin Clodio (Shia LaBeouf), a callow libertine who constantly tries to undermine Cesar before taking sudden swerves into modern American populism after he cuts off his rattail and ferments red-hatted mobs who carry a whiff of Jan. 6 about them; Grace VanderWaal’s Vesta Sweetwater is, meanwhile, the aforementioned Vestal Virgin who has publicly sworn a life of celibacy in honor of the divine, but if you know anything about the historical Catiline, you’ll guess where that’s going; and then there’s the best performance in the movie, Aubrey Plaza as the fantastically self-named Wow Platinum, a cross between Joan Rivers and a Fox News-like media personality who is constantly trying to level up in wealth and prestige by marrying old billionaires (Jon Voight). She leaves nary an inch of scenery un-chewed.

There are some nominal concessions made to traditional narrative momentum, most particularly when Emmanuel’s Julia becomes enamored with Cesar much to her father’s disapproval, but the generational conflict between father and prospective son-in-law, with a woman caught in the middle, is as underdeveloped as it is rote. Truthfully, Megalopolis is not a movie concerned with much in the way of plotting. What thin storyline there is comes courtesy of a repetitive voiceover provided by Coppola favorite Laurence Fishburne, whose smooth baritone does its best to thread together the incongruent scenes and vignettes.

No, Coppola’s real interest derives from finally breathing in his Roman-Americana hybrid fantasia, and asking audiences to interact with that space—quite literally so when my audience applauded in its IMAX theater after an in-person performer asked Adam Driver a question, and the charactero n the screen answered at length. (You will apparently get that treatment in non-IMAX screenings.)