Forget Barbenheimer and Get Ready for Saw Patrol

We’ve all had a sensible chuckle at the Barbenheimer meme. The idea that something as po-faced as a Christopher Nolan movie about the perils of creating the atomic bomb is being released at the same time as a pink glitter explosion of a flick about Mattel’s immortal fashion doll and her adventures in the real world makes for a naturally hilarious showdown slash double bill.

But as the Barbenheimer t-shirts, posts, video edits, and think pieces continue to pour in, horror fans may well be watching from the shadows, eyes glowing red, knowing that their time is almost nigh. When July is over, Barbie vs. Oppenheimer will be but a pleasant summer memory, but Saw X vs. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie? Well, that’s when shit could get real.

On Sept. 29, Jigsaw returns for a brutal new game with Saw X, and star Tobin Bell will return to the role of everyone’s favorite man so upset by the sweet, impending release of death that he’s gotta make everyone else appreciate being alive, even if it means killing them or whatever. I don’t know. The moral message of this franchise was always its biggest “just go with it” element.

Anyway, this one is a prequel, and will explore what John Kramer (Bell) was up to between the events of Saw and Saw II. Turns out he traveled to Mexico for an experimental medical procedure that he thought might have a shot at curing his cancer, but he arrived to discover it was just a scam, so Mr. Saw has to roll up his sleeves and set up some traps again. Again, again. Again.