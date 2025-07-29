Every Adaptation of the Fantastic Four Ranked

9. Fan4stic (2015)

Trying a new direction isn’t an inherently bad idea. After Josh Trank made waves with the original found footage superhero thriller, Chronicle, it made sense to try and put him on an established superhero title. Unfortunately sticking him on Fantastic Four and making it a drab, lifeless, stretched-out origin movie that lacked any semblance of a pulse ended up being a disaster. Hell, at the time it was seen as an excuse to keep the Fantastic Four film rights from falling back to Marvel. If so, even that ambition proved mooted since Disney bought out Fox a few years later anyway.

Sure, the idea of a “gloomy Superman movie” was good enough to springboard an entire cinematic universe, but the gloomy Fantastic Four movie was always… doomed. Behind-the-scenes conflicts and extensive reshoots also did it zero favors. “Fan4stic,” as it mockingly became known due to a poster styling, ended up being such a dud that Deadpool & Wolverine, a celebration of the Fox superhero films, did not even reference it outside of showing some clips during the montage of 20th Century Fox Marvel films in the credits. Interestingly, the idea of violently killing off the Chris Evans Human Torch may have been inspired by a cut cameo from the Trank Fantastic Four line-up in Deadpool 2 where they too were probably not long for this world.

8. The New Fantastic Four (1978)

Well, a Fantastic Four cartoon missing 25 percent of the cast is at least a step up from a Fantastic Four cartoon missing 75 percent. New Fantastic Four takes everything the previous version from a decade earlier did and drops it down in quality. The animation is outright terrible. The writing is abysmal, remembered mainly for that laughable episode where Reed psyches out Magneto with a wooden gun. Due to standards and practices, Thing isn’t even allowed to punch anyone.

Of course what makes this “new” is that due to a rights issue, they couldn’t use Human Torch at all. Apparently, there was intent to give him his own live-action show, but it didn’t pan out. Instead we were introduced to HERBIE, a sarcastic robot there to press Thing’s buttons and annoy him the way Johnny would have. HERBIE has become synonymous with what’s wrong with this show, though he’s honestly not that bad. There’s a reason he gets to be reintroduced in First Steps.

7. Hanna-Barbera Fantastic Four (1967)

Despite the limitations of 1960s Hanna-Barbera superhero cartoons, their attempt at Fantastic Four is fairly solid. It’s an incredibly faithful adaptation of a comic that was only just a few years old at this point. It’s a show where you can see an accurate take on the original Galactus saga, as long as you can ignore the oddball color scheme. Hey, did you know he was voiced by Lurch from the original 1960s Addams Family sitcom? That’s neat.

Speaking of voice acting, it’s all top notch almost across the board and still holds up. The main caveat of the show was that its animation and budget could only do so much. It got so ridiculous that the final two episodes were both clip shows! One of these clip shows featured a segment of Thing reminiscing about every time he punched someone throughout the series. That’s right, Thing punched a bunch of people! Get wrecked, ‘70s cartoon!