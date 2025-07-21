The One Thing Fantastic Four (2005) Did That Marvel Needs to Emulate

And yet, Evans’ snarky smirk and Chiklis’ simmering irritation sells the lame dialogue from the script by Mark Frost (yes, that one) and Michael France. So good are the performances, in fact, it actually works when the movie sequesters the team in the Baxter Building for the entire second act. Normally, nothing’s worse than superheroes spending a big part of the movie not wanting to be superheroes (see, the disastrous 2015 Fantastic Four). But as in his most successful film Barbershop (2002), Story proves that he understands how to deliver sitcom-style laughs.

That approach is most apparent in a montage that follows Reed’s declaration that the team needs to stay out of sight. Yes, we get one of the many tiresome bits in which we almost see Sue naked, which is about the only thing that the movie wants to do with Alba. But the other gags work, especially a runner in which Johnny tries to do the old shaving cream on the hand prank. The escalation as Johnny tries increasingly aggressive ways to tickle Ben, and Evans’ childish collapse at the end, injects a lightness that this Fantastic Four desperately needs.

So effective is the back and forth between the two that Story wisely uses it to set up the team’s public reveal. When Johnny uses his powers and announces the team’s superhero names at an X-Games event (did I mention the movie is from 2005?), the others confront him outside the arena. An enraged Ben crunches Johnny’s hotrod into a ball, prompting the Torch to throw fireballs at the Thing. In between, Mr. Fantastic uses his elastic body to cushion a punch while Invisible Girl creates a forcefield to push the two apart.

Is it the most fantastic debut for the Fantastic Four? No. But it is in keeping with the original comics.

Marvel’s First Frenemies

Any comic book nerd can tell you that the FF aren’t superheroes as much as they are a family of explorers. As evidence, they will point to the fact that the team doesn’t even get its familiar blue and white costumes until the third issue of their series, after wearing civvies to battle Mole Man and the Skrulls.

However, it’s also true that the team doesn’t really become a family until much later, arguably until Reed and Sue get engaged in Fantastic Four #35 (1965). Until then the team operated more like a bunch of antagonists stuck together than they did a family, especially Johnny and Ben. In fact, as early as Fantastic Four #2, the two nearly come to blows, stopped only so they can deal with the Skrull invaders.