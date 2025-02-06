The Best Fantastic Four Comics of All Time, Ranked

Photo: Marvel Comics.

10. The New Fantastic Four (Fantastic Four #347-349, 1990)

Although he doesn’t get mentioned quite as much as some of the other big names on this list, Walter Simonson’s high-concept run on Fantastic Four served up plenty of memorable adventures. That said, the most enduring might be the time Simonson and artist Art Adams pushed the original quartet aside for a new team consisting of the biggest characters of the 1990s: Spider-Man, the Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine.

Look, there’s more than a little tongue-in-cheek going on with the New Fantastic Four storyline, which deals headlong with gripes that the FF were corny compared to edgier ’90s heroes. But Simonson and Adams respect Reed and Co. (and, to be clear, the four newcomers) to let the whole thing devolve into parody. By the end of the three-issue storyline, we’ve had our fun seeing Wolvie and Spidey take on the team’s mantle, but understand why they can never top the original quartet.

Photo: Marvel Comics.

9. The Club (FF #1-4, 2011)

That said, the Fantastic Four has never been about just four people. Over the years, members of the main quartet have swapped in and out with others, some big names (Black Panther and She-Hulk) and some Z-listers (Wyatt Wingfoot and Ms. Thing). With the death of founding member Johnny Storm at the end of his Fantastic Four run, Hickman decided to embrace the larger approach with a new ongoing called FF.

Hickman and artist Steve Epting still focus on a core of four members, with Johnny’s best friend Spider-Man filling the fourth spot, but they put them within the context of the Future Foundation, the think tank of young scientists Reed inaugurates. With a supporting cast that includes Bentley, a young and domineering clone of supervillain the Wizard, preternaturally intelligent pre-teen Valeria Richards, and the earnest Alex Powers of the Power Pack, FF reorients the Fantastic Four towards the future, putting the team once again at the forefront of the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine.

Photo: Marvel Comics.

8. Revolution! (Fantastic Four #284, 1985)

As wonderful as the original comics by Lee and Kirby certainly are, they were products of their time and of the creators’ prejudices. Lee, in particular, had a habit of writing female characters as infantilized and incompetent, best suited to swooning over men or fumbling at inopportune moments. That approach made Sue the least interesting of the main quartet, at least until writer and artist John Byrne took over.

Make no mistake, Byrne made some decisions that still raise eyebrows, including having Sue become the villainous and scantily-clad Malice. But he also understood Sue as an incredibly powerful and crucial member of the team, best demonstrated by the end of the story “Revolution!” in Fantastic Four #284. At the close of the adventure, Sue gives a speech in which she finally drops the name Invisible Girl and takes on the moniker Invisible Woman. There’s no excusing the fact that it took 24 years and a child before Sue got the adult upgrade, but Byrne’s treatment of the character and the speech is so moving that the wait is almost worthwhile.