Men in Black Almost Didn’t Land One of Its Big Stars

You know the difference between Will Smith and any other young star of the mid-90s? He makes alien policing look good. As new recruit Agent J, Smith brought perfect energy to bounce off of crusty veteran Agent K, played by Tommy Lee Jones. With those two in the lead, Men in Black became an instant classic, brimming with buddy chemistry as the titular agents hunt down a rogue bug alien played by a transcendent Vincent D’Onofrio.

And yet, it took one of the most powerful men in Hollywood to get Will Smith on board. The rapper-turned-actor was a known quality during the long pre-production of Men in Black, having transitioned from sitcom star of The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air to blockbuster star with the back-to-back hits of Bad Boys and Independence Day. So when he was pitched a role in a Barry Sonnenfeld-directed adaptation of a little-known comic book, Smith decided to pass.

Speaking with comedian Kevin Hart on the talk show Hart to Heart, Smith admitted his trepidation with signing on to the film stemmed from the success of Independence Day. “I kind of understood Men in Black, but … I didn’t want to make two alien movies back to back,” he recalled. So what did it take to get Smith on board?

“Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me,” Smith declared. As the producer of Men in Black, Spielberg really wanted Smith for the part. So he flew Smith to his home, where he served the actor lemonade with carbonated water (“But you had to act like you had it before,” Hart quipped) and asked a direct question.