Let’s Rank the Quentin Tarantino Knockoffs of the ’90s

Sutherland tries to find a balance between the over-the-top mayhem and the love between its central characters. As a consequence, the movie works in installments. Dickens remains as marvelous as ever, even in a somewhat thankless role, and Gallo has a certain charm, at least when viewers forget about his personal life. But the two tones never synthesize in the same way that Wild at Heart or True Romance work, resulting in an uneven and sometimes clanging work.

8. Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

“It’s buckwheats,” Jimmy the Saint (Andy Garcia) tells his band of misfits in Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead, a group of hoods that includes Pieces Polymeros (Christopher Lloyd) and Easy Wind Denton (Bill Nunn). We viewers don’t know what buckwheats means, but the misfits all respond with horror and anger, a reaction that only makes us want to chuckle more. Finally, after we watch the misfits’ handwriting for a few minutes, voiceover from an elderly mobster (Jack Warden) describes what buckwheats means in great detail.

The buckwheats moment illustrates how badly writer Scott Rosenberg’s script yearns for a sense of cool. Director Gary Fleder, in his debut, matches the idiosyncratic dialogue with an almost Gothic visual sense. Jimmy the Saint has an intense stand-off with Christopher Walken’s wheelchair-bound villain The Man With The Plan (yes, that is how he’s credited) in front of a stained glass window while beams of light are diffused by the smoke surrounding them. The pair are also, of course, tlaking about buckwheats and misfits. Yet the mishmash somehow works, not because it reaches a level of cool or seriousness that the filmmakers intend, but because it feels like a parody of the post-Tarantino craze.

7. U-Turn (1997)

Given the fact that his career was over two decades old by the time U-Turn hit theaters, director Oliver Stone is more of an influence on Tarantino than a hip young filmmaker trying to ride on his coattails. But given that it has a lot more in common with Natural Born Killers, based on a story by Tarantino, than it does his other films of the era, U-Turn certainly fits among the post-Pulp Fiction group.

Based on the novel Stray Dogs by John Ridley, who also wrote the screenplay, U-Turn stars Sean Penn as a drifter who gets caught up in local crime and doublecrosses after his car breaks down in an Arizona town. Stone goes for a comically overheated version of neo-noir, with Jennifer Lopez as a femme fetale, Nick Nolte as her dangerous and older husband, and Joaquin Phoenix as a would-be killer who calls himself “T.N.T.” Is it good? No, not at all. But Stone pushes the material so far into ridiculousness that it entertains.

6. 2 Days in the Valley (1996)

2 Days in the Valley draws its inspiration less from Tarantino or even the ’70s crime movies that inspired Pulp Fiction and more from the noir films of the ’40s and ’50s. That distinction helps writer and director John Herzfeld dodge the “rip-off” tag, even if Pulp Fiction clearly helped the flick get produced. Instead of the hyperactive style that so many Tarantino followers employ, Herzfeld goes for mood, employing long shots to capture the characters’ malaise in the California heat. Furthermore, the ensemble cast has more in common with Short Cuts a few years earlier, or Magnolia a few years later.