How Clueless Turned Paul Rudd Into a Lifelong Heartthrob

Clueless isn’t Rudd’s first credited feature, that’s something called A Question of Ethics (1992), where he is credited as ‘Kenny Chin.’

[The Kenny Chin story: This was a 20 minute sort-of-film about not cheating at school, which turned out to be a Christian propaganda movie. Rudd was not told and strongly objected when he was asked to do an alternate final take about accepting Jesus into his life or risk going to Hell. He told Maxim mag (reported via Contact Music) that not only does he not believe in that but he’s also Jewish. Anyway, he changed his credit to Kenny Chin, named after “a ceramic clown he and his pals stole from a golf course during their college days.” As you do. Don’t you love him more now?]

Anyway… After A Question of Ethics, Clueless was Rudd’s first feature. He plays Josh, the college-age son of Cher’s father’s former wife. So officially her (former?) step brother, but not a blood relative (more on this in a bit). Josh is political, intelligent and a bit snooty, and he and Cher bicker constantly, though he ultimately helps her to become a better person and she ultimately helps him to loosen up and be less judgemental. Eventually she realizes she’s in love with him, and after saying he’s not even cute and a hideous dancer, she concludes that he’s a Baldwin* and a really positive influence on her. Fortunately he loves her too… awwww, the end.

Thing is, in different hands this actually could have been incredibly creepy, and Heckerling’s ability to tap into Rudd’s super power (being deeply lovely) turns Clueless from a story about a college-age family member grooming a 16-year-old virgin in her own home, into one of the best loved and most popular teen comedies of all time.

Heckerling auditioned both Ben Affleck and Zach Braff for the role of Josh before settling on Rudd. And can you imagine what a different film this could have been if either had landed the part?

The film takes pains to let Cher and Josh’s romance grow gently and simultaneously. When Cher is doing exercise videos in a fairly skimpy one-piece, crucially Josh does not perve over her. And while the two do bicker and mean things are said (he calls her a superficial space cadet and tells her if he ever saw her do anything that wasn’t 90 percent selfish he’d die of shock. To which she responds “Oh, that’d be reason enough for me.”), they are evenly matched and never cruel.