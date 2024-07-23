Deadpool & Wolverine: Aaron Stanford Explains How Pyro Has Changed Since X2

“It’s exciting to go into these enormous practical sets they built. You’re amazed as you drive into this gigantic desert wasteland they built,” says Stanford, embracing his own inner geek. Yet Stanford is a professional, and being Pyro is still work, no matter how cool the setting might be.

“Sixteen hours later, you perform the same action, you said the same line, and it can become a bit of a grind,” he says. “As weird as it sounds, there’s quite a bit of drudgery.” Still, that drudgery never became overwhelming, for which Stanford credits stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

“They were so confident in what they were doing. They stayed in command of the film, even when improvising. Ryan Reynolds famously works in a very improvisational style, but there was never any questioning about what was going to work. They all just knew what they were doing, even when they were changing lines and trying things out.”

As outrageous as the Deadpool & Wolverine Pyro might seem, Stanford considers the character consistent from X2 and The Last Stand.

“That’s the character that we move forward from,” he says of the John seen in the earlier films. “But when we first meet him in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s 20 years later and he’s been through a lot. You can see it mapped on his face. It’s a natural extension of the young Pyro.” In short, Stanford describes his new take on the character in one short sentence: “He’s not a nice man.”

“There was a lot of room to just have fun in Deadpool & Wolverine, to just be off the leash and not be so concerned about verisimilitude,” Stanford explains, contrasting his first portrayal of Marvel’s merry mutants with the MCU version. “The producers and creatives were really concerned about being authentic in X2 and X3 because, at that stage, they wanted to change the perception of what a comic book movie could be. They wanted to prove that a comic book film could be taken seriously and deal with weighty themes. They wanted a superhero film that was grounded in reality.”